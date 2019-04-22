Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn with 'Secret Love: A Tribute to Doris Day'

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced the season finale of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn with a performance by Karen Oberlin in Secret Love: A Tribute to Doris Day on May 15.

May 15

Karen Oberlin in Secret Love: A Tribute to Doris Day

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the icon Doris Day with Oberlin as she delves into the life and music that made the intriguing Day as American as apple pie and jazz, with a charm that touched hearts the world over.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

Individual tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 24 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

The 750-seat Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University is recognized by College Degree Search as one of the "25 Most Amazing Campus Arts Centers." It features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system and flexible spaces. The Wold hosts events, theater productions and concerts year-round and is home to the Lynn Conservatory of Music and professional Live at Lynn series. Learn more about Lynn events at lynn.edu/events.





