MOCA North Miami Presents Two Virtual “Conversations At MOCA” Programs

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to present two events as part of the virtual "Conversations at MOCA" series.

During "Conversations at MOCA: Interview/Interview with Luis Gispert + William Cordova" on Friday, Sept. 11, MOCA will connect with artists Luis Gispert and William Cordova as they discuss their past collaborations, current work including their artworks in MOCA's permanent collection and future projects.

"Conversations at MOCA: HAVANA, HAITI Iris Photo Collective," scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, is the third installment of the three-part series in conjunction with Miami-based photojournalist Carl Juste's current installation, "I am A Man," on the MOCA plaza.

Conversations at MOCA: Interview/Interview with Luis Gispert + William Cordova

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 11, 7:00-8:30 p.m. EST

Join artists Luis Gispert and William Cordova as they discuss their past collaborations, current work, and future projects. Both Gispert and Cordova have artworks in MOCA's permanent collection and have exhibited at the museum. In 2003, MOCA presented Cordova's exhibition "No More Lonely Nights" with work that conjured various memories and emotions, inspired by songs, lyrics, and snippets of conversation. Cordova's site-specific installation fused urban culture and ancient Andean spirituality. MOCA presented Gispert's first comprehensive solo museum exhibition in 2009, which featured large-scale photographs, videos, sculpture and film.

Where: MOCA's Zoom and YouTube channel

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2YYy3Oq

Conversations at MOCA: HAVANA, HAITI Iris Photo Collective

Date/Time: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7:00-8:30 p.m. EST

The third installment of programming in conjunction with Carl Juste's current installation on MOCA plaza, "Havana, Haiti: Two Cultures, One Community," celebrates a love of photography, story, truth, and love for Cuba and Haiti. Join photojournalist Carl Juste, Edwidge Dandicat, CW Griffin and Fabiola Santiago to learn more about the Havana, Haiti project which links writers and photographers and their appreciation for Havana, Haiti and Miami. The event will be moderated by Florida International University Professor Andrea Queeley.

Where: MOCA's Zoom and YouTube channel

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3gVM0CO

This project is made possible with the generous support of the Miami Herald Media Company. MOCA North Miami's exhibitions and programs are made possible with the generous support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the Miami-Dade County.

