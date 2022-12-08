MOCA North Miami Announces An Open Call To South Florida Artists For Its 2023 “Art On The Plaza” Series

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami has announced an open call to South Florida-based artists to submit their work for MOCA's 2023 Art on the Plaza series. Art on the Plaza was inaugurated in 2021 with a series of temporary public art installations on MOCA North Miami's front plaza, inviting artists to activate the space and connect the museum to the community. The 2022 series featured South Florida artists including Onajide Shabaka, Autumn Casey and VantaBlack.

Artists are invited to make proposals for temporary public art installations spanning three to four months in duration. Each selected artist can be awarded up to $13,000. Artist proposals will be reviewed by a MOCA-appointed selection committee. Selected artists will implement projects with the support of MOCA staff. The museum will host a series of programming to coincide with the art installations throughout the year.

Selected art works will be displayed on MOCA's plaza, including but not limited to:

The building façade or architecture

Interventions within or incorporating the fountain

Free standing elements

Light based artworks/projections

Artworks adhering to social distancing guidelines

Landscape-based artworks or earthworks

Interested artists can submit their qualifying materials electronically by visiting https://forms.monday.com/forms/a26d4201274160d5f55c4d37e6592edf?r=use1. The deadline for submission of art projects is Jan. 8, 2023 by 11:59 p.m.

For more details on the process and to view important dates, please visit https://mocanomi.org/2022/12/2023-art-on-the-plaza/.

More information about past Art on the Plaza commissions can be found at https://mocanomi.org/category/exhibitions/past-exhibitions/.

Art on the Plaza is presented by MOCA, with major support from the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA).

MOCA North Miami exhibitions and programs are made possible with the continued support of the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. MOCA North Miami also thanks its Board of Trustees, Curator's Circle and MOCA Members for their meaningful support.

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCA developed from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996.