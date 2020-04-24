LISTEN: Arsht Center Launches 'Arsht Tunes' Playlist Series

The Adrienne Arsht Center has launched Arsht Tunes, a new playlist series!

Press play and relax (or dance!) as you listen to playlists curated by Arsht Center friends and family.

This Week's Featured Playlists:

Dice Raw's Picks

Karl "Dice Raw" Jenkins is a performer, producer, songwriter and actor with five Grammy nominations to his credit. An associate of hip-hop band The Roots, Dice Raw is also the creator and star of the stage plays The Last Jimmy and Henry "Box" Brown, both of which have appeared at the Arsht Center. In addition to his recordings with The Roots, Dice Raw has released three solo albums, the most recent in 2018.

Richard Jay-Alexander is a huge supporter of the arts and, now, a Miami resident. This fall, he celebrates 45 years in the business, working in just about every aspect, from recording studios to sound stages, concert halls, cabaret, Broadway, the West End and opera houses across the globe. Richard is mostly recognized for his years with Cameron Mackintosh (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Putting It Together, Song & Dance and Five Guys Named Moe, among them). He has been "dubbed" the Diva Whisperer because of his concert work with such huge talents as Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Donny and Marie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ricky Martin, Lea Michele, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga, Russell Watson, Il Divo, Il Volo, et al. His career trajectory, starting out as a performer, is as unique as he is.





