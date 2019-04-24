LGBT Church In PB Gardens Will Present PRIDE JAZZ ENSEMBLE In Concert

Rev. Elder Tony Freeman, Interim Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beach Gardens (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends, today announced a special concert featuring the Pride Jazz Ensemble. The concert will be held at 6 pm on Sunday, May 5, at the church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

A subset of the South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble, the Pride Jazz Ensemble includes 20 musicians who play the saxophone, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, piano, and electric guitar. Under the leadership of Ensemble Director Alain Ortiz, the group performs works from classic jazz and popular contemporary composers.

The program to be performed on May 5 at MCCPB is titled Lights, Camera, Action and is a presentation of theme songs from Broadway, Hollywood and classic television.

Tickets to this concert are $20 each and are available for purchase online at www.pridewindensemble.org or after Sunday services in the MCCPB lobby.

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive."

For nearly 40 years, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities.

Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers Sunday worship at 10:30 am. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.

For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561.775.5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.





