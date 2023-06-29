Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members

At their last meeting of the season, the Board of Directors of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts elected four new Board members starting July 1. Eileen Berman, James Coleman, Kenneth Himmel and John Ketchum will each serve for a three-year term.

"The Kravis Center is excited to announce four stellar new Board members," said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. "Eileen Berman, James Coleman, Kenneth Himmel and John Ketchum's business and financial expertise will be invaluable to our organization's mission. They are deeply involved in our community and their wealth of experience and passion for the arts will help safeguard the continued growth of our nationally renowned performing arts center."

Ms. Berman has been an active member of the South Florida community for over 35 years. She currently serves on the Kravis Center's Development Committee, Education Committee and the Corporate Partners Executive Committee. She is also on the Board of the Jewish Community Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, Solomon Leadership Program, and MorseLife HomeCare and Community Services. She is the Founder of the Jewish Women's Foundation of the Greater Palm Beaches. Professionally, Ms. Berman is the Managing Director of UBS Private Wealth Management and has consistently been ranked nationally by Forbes and Barron's as a top advisor in her field. Prior career experience includes Lehman Brothers/Barclays, Northern Trust and American Express. Ms. Berman has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens College and a master's degree from Hunter College of the City University of New York. She lives in Palm Beach with her husband Jay Bauer and they share interests in the arts, fitness, mentoring and philanthropy.

Mr. Coleman has a 35-year career in the real estate brokerage and advisory business. In May 2021, he joined former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as a partner in his new private equity firm Liberty Strategic Capital. In 2002, Mr. Coleman founded New York-based real estate and advisory firm Hanley Advisors. Before starting his company in 2002, Mr. Coleman was a worldwide top-producing broker at Cushman & Wakefield. Mr. Coleman has provided advisory services to some of the largest financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies in the United States. He currently serves on the philanthropic boards of The Prince Albert II of Monaco USA Foundation, First Serve USA, The William Perper Foundation and The Coleman Foundation. Having moved his primary residence to Palm Beach last year, Mr. Coleman joined the Kravis Center Development Committee. Mr. Coleman also serves on the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation Joint Chiefs Advisory Council. He is a native New Yorker and graduated from Skidmore College with a Bachelor of Science in business with highest honors. While his primary residence is in Palm Beach, Mr. Coleman also retains a home in Southampton.

Palm Beach resident Kenneth A. Himmel is President and CEO of Related Urban, the nation's leading developer of large-scale mixed-use properties. Mr. Himmel's career reveals his distinct ability to drive exponential value in world-class developments by employing celebrated strategic retail partnerships, groundbreaking hospitality and cutting-edge placemaking. Under his leadership, Related Urban has captured the world's attention with iconic, award-winning destinations that include The Square in West Palm Beach; Columbus Circle and Hudson Yards in New York; The Grand LA and the Grand Avenue redevelopment project in downtown Los Angeles; Related Santa Clara in Santa Clara; and The Galleria in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from Cornell University - School of Hotel Administration (where he fosters ongoing mentorship), and a Bachelor of Science degree from The College of William and Mary.

John Ketchum, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, is Chairman, President and CEO of NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading clean energy company. He is also Chairman of the company's rate-regulated electric utility Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) as well as Chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy Partners, LP, a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. Mr. Ketchum has also served as President and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, a competitive clean energy supplier and the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. He has also served as CFO of NextEra Energy and as CFO of FPL. Mr. Ketchum holds a master's degree in taxation and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, where he was managing editor of the Law Review. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and finance, graduating magna cum laude, from the University of Arizona. He has also completed the Emerging CFO - Strategic Financial Leadership Program at Stanford University, in Stanford, California.

In addition, officers elected to serve one-year terms for 2023-2024 are Chair Sherry Barrat, Vice Chair Paul Leone, Vice Chair Monika Preston, Treasurer David Lambert and Secretary Bradley Hurston. Other Kravis Center Board members include past Chairs Jeffrey Stoops, Michael Bracci, Jane Mitchell and William Meyer, as well as Penny Bank, Evan Deoul, Stuart Frankel, Robert Fromer, Irene Karp, Norma Klorfine, David Mack, Ava Parker, Bill Peterson and Richard Sloane. Ex Officio members of the Board are Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Kravis Center Chief Executive Officer Diane Quinn.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by being an economic catalyst and providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For more information about the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts please visit kravis.org.