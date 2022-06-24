Jimmy Williamson to Perform at Ali Cultural Arts Center as Part of SOULFUL SUNDAYS

The Ali Cultural Arts Center in Pompano Beach will welcome Jimmy Williamson to Soulful Sundays. Merging local and national artists, this program creates unforgettable musical experiences that enrich the community. The monthly series continues, on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 6pm, as Williamson takes the stage to perform creative renditions of beloved classics. Tickets are $5, available online.



Jimmy Williamson started entertaining at the age of 15, traveling throughout the tri- state area of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. By the time he was 19 years old, Jimmy's voice landed him on Wild Cherry's number one hit "Play That Funky Music." As a front man and vocalist, Jimmy continues to perform, share stages and record with Grammy-winning artists around the globe. Jimmy is renowned for his versions of many timeless tunes, including "Me and Mrs. Jones," "Summertime," "Georgy Porgy," and "Lowdown," and inventive covers of hits by Frank Sinatra, The Spinners, Bobby Caldwell, Al Jarreau, and more, touching on every genre from soul, R&B, jazz, and fusion to standards, show tunes and rock.



Jimmy, along with his band, consisting of world-class touring musicians, launched the album From the Soul in 2014, and he is currently in the studio recording vocal tracks for a project produced by Kim Reilly and Seaside Music Management, including artists such as Burleigh Drummond, Joe Puerta and Doug Jackson of Ambrosia, John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley, Dave Muse of Firefall, and Eliot Lewis and Brian Dunne of Hall and Oates.

Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The next Soulful Sundays will be August 14, 2022, featuring South Florida's Queen of Soul, Valerie Tyson.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida

