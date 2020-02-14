Jazz at MOCA to Present Nicole Yarling

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is celebrating Black History Month with singer and violinist, Nicole Yarling, as part of its monthly "Jazz at MOCA" series on Friday, Feb. 28. Yarling is a rising star in the jazz community with her velvet voice, high technical skills and energetic personality.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Yarling grew up in a musical family where her musical taste was inspired by her father, who plays both the jazz organ and piano. Beginning at the age of nine, Yarling would play the violin with her father which inspired her to perform live. Yarling's received an extensive musical education which included graduating with a B.A. in Music from Baruch College and then receiving a Master's in music education from Columbia University. She also received private training in composition, arranging, voice and violin.

Additionally, Art Prevails Project will host a spoken word element with four poets performing original works inspired by moments in black history. Art Prevails Project is a performing and literary arts organization committed to impacting South Florida and beyond by providing engaging and authentic artistic and cultural experiences through performance and education while utilizing a multidisciplinary approach rooted in theatre and creative writing, to entertain, educate, and inspire.

Guests will also enjoy a special dance performance by MaryAnn Benjamin and choreographed by Fluxus Haus founder, Agatha Wright.

Visitors are encouraged to pass by the Bookleggers pop-up library and pick up a free book. Bookleggers mission is to permeate Miami with books. Through public access points, programming, and installations that place books in unexpected spaces, Bookleggers creates dynamic artistic and cultural experiences that increase book access and serve as a conduit for community exchange.

Also on view is HamacaS, a socially engaged project by Liene Bosquê, coordinated by Ana Clara Silva, on view from February 8 through March 29, 2020. HamacaS explores the cultural dissonance and emotional displacement experienced by immigrants in the United States. The project consists of an interactive installation at the museum that will be activated through collective hammock weaving sessions and workshops. The project will offer a critical and expansive conversation around immigration with communities in Miami.

Café Crème will host a bar with a signature MOCA cocktail and the US Census will be on-site distributing giveaways. Guests will also enjoy a pop-up photo booth and more.

The public is invited to enjoy extended activities beginning at 7:00 pm and the vibrant sounds of Nicole Yarling at 8:00 p.m., rain or shine.

This event is sponsored in part by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency.

Guests may also walk through MOCA's two exhibitions, Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" and Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations." Cecilia Vicuña's "About to Happen" traces the Chilean artist's career-long commitment to exploring discarded and displaced materials, peoples and landscapes in a time of global climate change. The late French-Mexican surrealist painter Alice Rahon's "Poetic Invocations" aims to contribute to the scholarship and recognition of under-explored women artists, and to the intercultural influences on European artists in exile in the Americas, whose work was often deeply marked by indigenous and archaic cultures. Both exhibitions are on view through March 29, 2020.

Information:

When:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020; 8:00 p.m.

Where:

MOCA Plaza

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

Cost:

This event is free and open to the public.





