Jadé Fadojutimi Gets Solo U.S. Museum Debut At ICA Miami November 2021

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami reaches the apex of its 2021 season with two solo exhibitions dedicated to rising artists Jadé Fadojutimi and Hugh Hayden, marking the first solo museum presentation for Fadojutimi.

Debuting a range of newly commissioned works created in the past year, the exhibitions highlight two artists at pivotal moments in the trajectory of their practices, who represent innovative approaches to their mediums and explore pressing global themes.

Rounding out a year of dynamic solo presentations at ICA Miami, including the first solo museum exhibitions for established and emerging artists alike, these exhibitions reflect the museum's ongoing commitment to providing a critical, international platform for the most exciting voices in contemporary art and expanding scholarship and understanding of their work.

"Fadojutimi and Hayden are each leaders in a generation of artists reinvigorating their mediums, while also exploring pressing historical and contemporary themes that advance our understanding of the world and each other," says Alex Gartenfeld, Artistic Director of ICA Miami. "Jadé's new work sees her experimenting significantly with installation and scale in order to continually advance her dynamic practice. Hugh has taken on new modes and trenchant political critique through his innovative approach to material and form. We are thrilled to provide this critical institutional platform and advance scholarship on their practices and to facilitate the creation of groundbreaking new work. We look forward to welcome a wide audience, in Miami and internationally, to engage with their dynamic practices."

Also on view during this time, ICA Miami's program will feature Serious Moonlight, a presentation of rarely-seen installation works by pioneering artist Betye Saar in its second floor Special Exhibition Gallery, in addition to focused, monographic presentations in its first-floor galleries, including works by Shuvinai Ashoona, Ellen Lesperance, and Harold Mendez.



Jadé Fadojutimi: Yet, Another Pathetic Fallacy



November 30, 2021 - April 17, 2022

The first solo museum presentation for this fresh voice in painting, Yet, Another Pathetic Fallacy features a suite of new, layered large-scale paintings created for the exhibition, alongside a range of existing works-providing a comprehensive snapshot of the artist's trajectory to date. Representative of a new generation that is reinvigorating abstraction, Fadojutimi cites and updates the key art historical elements of the twentieth century-grids, webs, transparency and layering, and the mixing of disparate kinds of mark-making-to suggest processes or elements that are in exalted search for their final forms, blossoming, or in movement. Her complex images, which use a surprising and electric color palette, can suggest plants and garlands, microscopic activity, marine landscapes, or stained-glass windows, lingering at the cusp of abstraction and figuration, landscape and object.

Co-organized by Gartenfeld and Gean Moreno, ICA Miami's Director of the Knight Foundation Art + Research Center, the exhibition is a comprehensive consideration of Fadojutimi's deep interior world, presenting works that highlight her wide range of techniques, the complex emotions she explores, and the inspiration she takes from her immediate environment.

The exhibition is accompanied by a full-color catalog with newly commissioned scholarly essays by Moreno, Suzanne Hudson, and Gilda Williams, and an interview with Gartenfeld.

Jadé Fadojutimi (b. 1993) is a rising new voice in painting, whose work has been featured in a solo exhibition at PEER UK, London, in 2019, and is currently on view at Tate Britain, the Hepworth Wakefield, and as part of a British painting exhibition at the Hayward Gallery, London. Her work is included in numerous institutional collections, including ICA Miami, Tate London, Walker Art Center, the Baltimore Museum of Art, Studio Museum, and the Hepworth Wakefield. Fadojutimi will participate in the Liverpool Biennial 2021, and she has forthcoming solo exhibitions at the Hepworth Wakefield in 2021, and at Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, Turin, in 2022. Fadojutimi lives and works in London. She earned a B.A. from The Slade School of Fine Art, London, in 2015 and an M.A. from the Royal College of Art, London, in 2017.