Ivan Rutherford and Michael Lee Brown Will Mentor Students at LCA Summer Camp 2022

LCA Performing Arts, South Florida's largest drama and performing arts studio dedicated to developing the next generation of performing artists, is proud to welcome Broadway veterans Ivan Rutherford from Les Misérables and Michael Lee Brown of Dear Evan Hansen fame to the academy's Summer Camp 2022. These two Broadway stars will coach and mentor students in the art of dramatic musical production.

"We're excited to offer our students the opportunity to work with Broadway professionals such as Ivan Rutherford and Michael Lee Brown. Each will help aspiring young artists develop their skills and talents, but also expose them to the endless possibilities and the magic of musical theater," says LCA artistic director Luciana Caplan.

Enrollment is open for summer sessions at LCA, located at 901 NE 125th Street in downtown North Miami. Registration is available by emailing info@lcapa.com or visiting the school's website at www.lcapa.com (click on Summer Camp and Register Here icons). But hurry - spots are going fast.

LCA summer camp 2022 offers three separate tracks, which are:

Dear Evan Hansen Workshop - June 27 to July 1. For ages 10+

Michael Lee Brown will oversee this Dear Evan-focused summer camp program, which also will offer private classes. Workshops will include acting/vocal/audition techniques; movement/stage presence with "Sincerely Me" dance routine; group numbers and solo singing, including "You Will be Found"; performance of various show scenes, and Q&A about what it's like performing on Broadway and in Dear Evan Hansen.

Brown comes to LCA after working in the six-time Tony Award and Grammy winning Broadway musical in which he played the alternate Evan Hansen in weekly performances. In addition, Brown covered two other male leads (Connor and Jared), and he is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a young man with social anxiety disorder who pretends to be the close friend of a deceased student to gain the social acceptance he so craves.

Schedule: Monday through Friday, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $250

Early Bird discounts: 35% off for students registering by June 10 - $162.50

More about Michael Lee Brown

Brown started performing at a young age, learning the business, and working professionally from Los Angeles to New York City. A Marymount Manhattan graduate, he has performed in various regional theatre productions such as Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theatre in Washington, DC under the direction of director Michael Kahn. He has been seen on television in shows like Prodigal Son, Happyish, and in live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on The Today Show, where he and the cast received an Emmy Award.

Disney 101 Dalmatians Kids - July 11 - July 29. For ages 5-14

Students will spend three weeks preparing for a musical adaptation of the animated Disney classic that features kidnapping villains and courageous puppies. The camp ends with a performance of the show on July 30 and 31 at Aventura Arts and Cultural Center (3385 NE 188th St., Miami).

Schedule: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: $850

Early Bird discounts:

40% off for students registering by May 15 - $510

35% off for students registering by June 30 - $552.50

Les Misérables School Edition - July 18 - Aug. 5. For ages 11 - 18

Renowned actor-singer Ivan Rutherford has played the lead role of Jean Valjean in more than 2,300 performances of Les Mis on Broadway and in national tours. Les Misérables is one of Broadway's biggest hits, winning more than 100 international awards and seen by over 70 million people around the world.

This summer, Rutherford is stepping into the role of director for a school edition of the famed Broadway musical based on Victor Hugo's classic about injustice, heroism, and love in the throes of a revolution.

Under Rutherford's direction, summer camp students will bring a school edition of this epic story to life over a three-week period. The camp will conclude with a performance of Les Misérables School Edition on August 6 and 7 at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center.

Schedule: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fee: $960

Early bird discounts for students registering by:

May 15, 40 percent - $576

June 30, 35 percent, $624

More about Ivan Rutherford