Island City Stage to Present 'Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens'

Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, is enjoying its 11th South Florida season, and with it, the continuation of its popular Behind the Red Curtain free community forum series. On January 9, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., the theater company will present "Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens," which will precede the opening of Rotterdam opening January 19.

The community forum will educate and inspire others about how to interact with transgender, nonbinary and gender diverse people. The discussion will open hearts and minds by sharing personal triumphs, breaking down barriers, understanding fact vs. fiction and reflecting on personal biases. Guest panelists will be Franchesca D'Amore, board member, Safe Schools South Florida; Nic Zantop, deputy director, Transinclusive Group; Arianna Lint, executive director, Arianna's Center; Ryan Papciak, MSW, LCSW, SunServe clinical director and Carvelle Estriplet, owner, Carvelle Bikes. This enlightening program will be moderated by David B.Wohlsifer, Ph.D., LCSW, FAU clinical instructor and owner of The Boca Raton Center for Psychotherapy.

Rotterdam by Jon Brittain, directed by Michael Leeds and co-produced by Sue Wilder, is a moving and sensitive exploration of gender identity and relationships. Rotterdam tells the story of lesbian couple Alice (Suzanne Ankrum), who is struggling to come out to her parents, and Fiona (Autumn Kioti Horne) who tells Alice that she has always identified as a man. What happens next is a bittersweet comedy about gender, sexuality and being a long way from home. The show also features Abbie Fricke and Robert Koutras. Set sponsors are Doug Pew and Don Croxton, costume sponsors are Thomas Nichols and Dan Chadburn and lighting and sound sponsor Scott Bennett. Slated to run through February 19, this dramatic play has received outstanding reviews and awards.

Last year, in honor of its 10th anniversary season, Island City Stage created the Behind the Red Curtain public forum series to engage patrons in timely, relevant issues that are both addressed in its productions and affect the South Florida community.

In addition to Rotterdam, Island City Stage's 11th anniversary season will feature I Wanna F@#king Tear You Apart by Morgan Gould from March 2 - April 2; Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan from May 18 - June 18 and Springfield Pride Commissioned by Island City Stage from August 3 - September 3.

Tickets for "Living the Truth - Seeing the Trans Community Through a Different Lens" are complimentary. Registration is required at www.islandcitystage.org/behind-the-red-curtain.

For Island City Stage season and individual show tickets, please visit islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

About Island City Stage

Founded in 2012, Island City Stage produces award-wining professional theatrical experiences rich with LGBTQ+ history, stories and characters, but have a heart and soul that is truly universal. It specializes in developing new work in addition to featuring the efforts of playwrights who expose audiences to different voices and diverse experiences. These shows are brought to life on stage through the talents of professional artists whose credits include Broadway, Off Broadway, national tours, major regional theaters, film and television. Island City Stage offers an intimate setting with six rows of stadium seating to foster a feeling of inclusion and participation in each theatrical event. It is located at 2304 N. Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors. For tickets and more information, please call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.