Gulfshore Playhouse Serves Up Comedy, Curlers, And Connection In STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast and creative team of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director. Performances begin November 10, with Opening Night on November 12, and runs through December 4 at the Norris Center. Ticket are now on sale at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239-261-7529.

Anybody who's anybody is a regular at Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana where you are guaranteed to be pampered with gossip. Both hilarious and deeply moving, the inner strength of the play's six leading ladies are revealed through wise-cracking, witty repartee. Over the course of three years, they forge loving bonds as strong as steel, which are put to the test when tragedy strikes. Witness the play that inspired the Oscar-winning film and captured the hearts of millions.

"I am thrilled to direct Steel Magnolias, a play about the connections we forge with others, in times of joy and sadness," said Kristen Coury, CEO & Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "After all this region has experienced in recent weeks, I'm confident our patrons will connect deeply to this story about community, strength, and the friends we consider family. Add in the hilarious wit of these six standout characters, and this play is a perfect way to escape and to connect with friends."

Playwright Robert Harling's work has been seen in theatres across the country. His screen writing credits include The Evening Star which he also directed, Steel Magnolias, Soapdish, and The First Wives Club.

The cast features Beth Hylton (A Doll's House, Life x 3, Blithe Spirit) as M'Lynn, Angie Janas (The Revolutionists) as Annelle, Karen Peakes (Maytag Virgin) as Truvy, and Amy Van Nostrand (The Christians; Vanya, Sonya, Masha & Spike; The Glass Menagerie; All My Sons; Miss Keller Has No Second Book) as Clairee. Making their Gulfshore Playhouse debuts are Ann Talman (Broadway's The Women, Little Foxes with Elizabeth Taylor) as Ouiser and Elisabeth Yancey (Cleveland Play House's Clue) as Shelby.

In addition to director Kristen Coury, the creative team includes scenic design by Britton Mauk, costume design by Tracy Dorman, lighting design by Emma Deane, sound design by Chris Colucci, dialect consultant Gary Logan, hair stylist consultant Paula Fitzpatrick, and production stage manager Danny Kuenzel.

TICKETS: Tickets to are now on sale and start at $38. Discounted tickets are available for patrons under 35; Educators; Family comprised of two adults and two children; active military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families. Tickets can be ordered online (gulfshoreplayhouse.org) or by phone (239.261.PLAY).