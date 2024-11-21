Greg Clark's Photography Debuts At Hampton Art Lovers' Point Comfort Art Fair + Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hampton Art Lovers has announced the return of the Point Comfort Art Fair + Show, taking place during Miami Art Week/Soul Basel 2024.

Hosted at the Historic Ward Rooming House and Gardens, a site steeped in the rich history of Miami's Historic Overtown district, this celebration of art, music, and history will run from December 4 to 8, 2024.

The event features a robust lineup, including "One Night Stand! Featuring the Photography of Greg Clark," a powerful exhibition highlighting Overtown's vibrant musical history. Alongside the art show, the Indaba Lounge Series offers dynamic panel discussions, live performances, and cultural dialogues, providing a unique opportunity for the audience to actively participate in the celebration within the lush gardens of the Historic Ward Rooming House.

The event's centerpiece, Greg Clark's photography, documents the musical essence of Overtown, reflecting its legacy as a hub for Black music in America. Clark's evocative work captures the enduring spirit of local musicians against the backdrop of venues that once thrived as entertainment landmarks.

The exhibition pays homage to Overtown's golden age and connects it to the iconic legacy of Sam Cooke, who recorded his legendary live album in the neighborhood in 1963. Deemed initially too raw for release, the album, later retitled "Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963," has become one of the greatest live recordings ever.

Through Clark's photography and oral history preservation efforts in partnership with the FIU Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab, visitors are invited to rediscover Overtown's cultural legacy and envision its future as a flourishing arts and culture district.This exhibit will be up until February 28, 2025.

About Greg Clark

Award-winning photographer and social impact artist Greg Clark brings his talent and passion for storytelling to this exhibition. Based in Miami, Clark has gained acclaim for his ability to capture the essence of people and places, with work featured in Ocean Drive Magazine, Florida Design Magazine, and more. His Good Miami Project has provided invaluable photography services to over 60 local nonprofits, amplifying underrepresented voices through impactful imagery.

Clark's accolades include the Oolite Arts Creator Ellie Award and major public exhibitions such as The Good Miami Project at the Adrienne Arsht Center, which now houses 16 of his works in its permanent collection.

"When musicians return to where they once played, something magical happens," says Clark. "I started the 'I Played Here' project to capture these important stories before they were lost to time. This exhibition is a testament to Overtown's enduring musical soul."

Event Details

Dates: December 2-8, 2024

Location: Historic Ward Rooming House and Gardens, 249 NW 9th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Art Show: "One Night Stand! Featuring the Photography of Greg Clark"

Indaba Lounge Series: Panel discussions, performances, and more

About Hampton Art Lovers

Hampton Art Lovers celebrates the artistic contributions of the African Diaspora, focusing on community engagement and cultural preservation. The organization's unwavering dedication to fostering dialogue and appreciation for Black art and history through exhibitions, programs, and collaborations is an inspiration to all who share its mission.

For more information visit: https://www.hamptonartlovers.com/.

