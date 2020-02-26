Get 10% off Summer Performing Arts Camps at Orbit Arts Academy in Atlanta
Orbit Arts Academy in Atlanta, GA, has performing arts camps for students ages 6 and up. We offer both day camps and a residential camp (Ages 13+), so you don't have to live in Atlanta to train with Orbit! Register today and get 10% off until March 1st!
Musical Theatre Dance Intensive
June 8-12
Ages 13+
Disney's The Lion King Jr. Camp
June 8-19 (Weekdays)
Ages 7-13
SOLD OUT
Broadway Melody Camp
June 15-20
Ages 7-13
Performing Arts Day Camp
June 22-26
Ages 6-12
Orbit Encore Series: Titanic
June 22-27
Ages 13+
Contact info@orbitartsacademy.com for audition information
Teen Musical Theatre Intensive
July 6-10
Ages 13+
Orbit Broadway University - Residential Camp at Oglethorpe University
July 12-17
Ages 13+