Get 10% off Summer Performing Arts Camps at Orbit Arts Academy in Atlanta

Orbit Arts Academy in Atlanta, GA, has performing arts camps for students ages 6 and up. We offer both day camps and a residential camp (Ages 13+), so you don't have to live in Atlanta to train with Orbit! Register today and get 10% off until March 1st!









Musical Theatre Dance Intensive

June 8-12

Ages 13+

Disney's The Lion King Jr. Camp

June 8-19 (Weekdays)

Ages 7-13

SOLD OUT

Broadway Melody Camp

June 15-20

Ages 7-13



Performing Arts Day Camp

June 22-26

Ages 6-12

Orbit Encore Series: Titanic

June 22-27

Ages 13+

Contact info@orbitartsacademy.com for audition information

Teen Musical Theatre Intensive

July 6-10

Ages 13+

Orbit Broadway University - Residential Camp at Oglethorpe University

July 12-17

Ages 13+

Learn More and Register





