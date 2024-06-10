GableStage Named Knight Foundation Art & Tech Fund Recipient For Two Consecutive Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage has announced plans to upgrade its virtual and in-person theater experiences. With newly acquired video projection and theatrical lighting equipment, made possible by an investment from Knight Foundation, GableStage will be able to enhance the livestream capabilities for performances, elevating production quality and reaching new audiences.

For the second time, GabeStage has been named a Knight Art + Tech Fund recipient. Launched by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, this fund is dedicated to enhancing the sustainability of Miami's arts organizations by equipping them with the tools needed to integrate technology into their work. .

"We are immensely grateful to Knight Foundation who have supported us with a tech grant for two consecutive years,” said Bari Newport, GableStage’s Producing Artistic Director. “The merger of technology with the arts allows GableStage to continue to transcend traditional stage boundaries and truly immerse audiences in performances which enhance their ability to empathize and stimulate dialogue.”

“Increasingly, the integration of technology is becoming essential for individual artists and arts organizations; impacting the way their work is created, viewed, shared and consumed.” said Koven Smith, Senior Director/Knight Arts. “We’re thrilled that this Fund will provide GableStage with the resources they need to engage with audiences in exciting new ways.”

GableStage is wrapping up its current season with Laughs in Spanish and preparing for its upcoming 26th season. The 2024-2025 season is made possible through the support of generous sponsors, including Knight Foundation. Running from November 2024 through June 2025, the new season will feature five productions and over 120 performances – King James, Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, Appropriate, Summer 1976, and Fat Ham.

