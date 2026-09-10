GOD OF CARNAGE to Kick Off Theater Up Close Season At The Arsht
Zoetic Stage's production features an all-local cast, including Carbonell Award-winner Iain Batchelor, Jordyn Moone, Justin Packard and Sarah Rome Guerra.
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will kick off the 2026-27 season of Theater Up Close with GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza. Described as a “comedy of manners…without the manners,” this hysterical satire holds a mirror to modern society, dealing with the fragility of social etiquette, political polarization and the constant, distracting nature of modern technology. Cast completely with local actors and designers, Zoetic's first play of the season runs in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater from November 5-22, 2026.
For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.
God of Carnage centers on two sets of well-to-do parents who meet in a Brooklyn apartment to discuss a playground altercation between their 11-year-old sons, one of whom hit the other with a stick, knocking out two teeth. What begins as a polite, civilized conversation to resolve the situation quickly devolves into a night of name-calling, physical altercations and alcohol-fueled hysteria. Originally written in French, the play was translated by Christopher Hampton, whose version enjoyed critically acclaimed productions in the West End and Broadway. The play won an Olivier Award for Best Play, as well as three Tony Awards (Best Play, Best Actress in a Play and Best Director of a Play).
Zoetic Stage's production features an all-local cast, including Carbonell Award-winner Iain Batchelor, Jordyn Moone, Justin Packard and Sarah Rome Guerra.
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