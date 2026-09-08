WEATHER GIRL to Make Florida Premiere at GableStage

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GableStage will present the Florida Premiere of Weather Girl by Brian Watkins. This blistering dark comedy was named one of The New York Times' Best Plays of 2025. Weather Girl plays at GableStage's newly named Wolfson Family Theatre at the historic Biltmore Hotel from September 25 - October 18, 2026.

Reporting live from Fresno! Stacey is a California weather girl who struggles to deliver forecasts about the weather with unflinching optimism. Beneath her sunshiny veneer lurks something fantastically primal; something that may be the key to saving us all.

“I first read Weather Girl two years ago and immediately fell in love with it,” says GableStage Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport. “It is a super-fresh, super-funny and unmistakably 'now' piece of theatrical magic. After an intensive search, we found the most perfect Weather Girl in Ella Olesen. She is the epitome of sunshine and is absolutely irresistible.”

Olesen makes her GableStage debut in this dazzling solo production which takes audiences on a dizzying, mystical journey.

Born and raised in Vancouver and now living in New York, Ella received a BFA from the elite musical theatre program at the University of Michigan. In addition to New York and regional credits, Olesen's work in Florida includes multiple productions at Florida Repertory Theatre (Fort Myers) and Gulfshore Playhouse (Naples).

“Though Weather Girl is performed by a cast of one, offstage we have over 20 extraordinary minds building and supporting this production from the ground up,” said Olesen. “To BE that cast of one is the opportunity of a lifetime — the character of Stacey is smart, glamorous, funny, real, and she takes you somewhere unexpected. I can't wait to share her with audiences.”

Weather Girl is written by playwright, screenwriter and producer Brian Watkins - the creator of Amazon's Outer Range. His dark comedy, Epiphany was produced at Lincoln Center in 2022.

Weather Girl won the Scotsman Fringe First Award at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe before acclaimed runs in London and at Brooklyn's always-hip St. Ann's Warehouse. A24 is now adapting the play into a Netflix limited series, premiering in late 2026, with Watkins as writer and showrunner and Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey among its executive producers. The GableStage production is the play's Florida premiere.

“In thinking about who should direct this scorching, technically intricate one-woman play, I had a middle-of-the-night 'Eureka!' moment: Nicole Stodard,” says Newport. “I have long admired Nicole's work at Thinking Cap Theatre, where she is Founding Producing Artistic Director. She is a terrific storyteller whose staging is vibrant and imaginative. I knew she was the perfect director for Weather Girl.”

Nicole Stodard, Ph.D., is the Founding Producing Artistic Director of Thinking Cap Theatre in Hollywood, Florida. Across more than 50 directing and design credits, her work has been honored with Silver Palm Awards, New Times “Best Director” recognition and multiple Carbonell Award nominations.

"For both artists and audiences, Weather Girl checks all the boxes: it is consistently funny, incredibly smart, and wildly imaginative,” said Stodard. “Add to this the fact that it's a glorious acting vehicle for a female artist. As the director, I deeply appreciate the play's nomadic storytelling spirit, its rich imagery (which has had beautiful implications for our show's design), and the many wisdoms it ultimately imparts. Audiences are in for a highly entertaining and awe-inspiring ride.

Weather Girl by Brian Watkins is presented by Roz & Charles Stuzin, with leading sponsorship from Chris & Suzanne Armstrong, Alan & Barbara Pareira and Rhoda Levitt. Funding is also made possible with the support of the City of Coral Gables Cultural Arts Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, with matinees on Wednesdays and Sundays at 2pm, plus an additional matinee on Saturday, October 17.

The performance runs approximately 80 minutes, without intermission, and plays from September 25 - October 18, 2026

WINDOW ON THE WORK

Award-winning pre-show talks with a member of the artistic team, 30 minutes before each performance (except opening nights).

WINE DOWN FRIDAYS

Audiences are invited to enjoy a free wine tasting before each Friday evening's performance, courtesy of Clementine's Wine Gourmet.

AFTER WORDS

Robust post-show discussions with the cast and creative team following the first Sunday matinee and all Wednesday matinees.

MOSAIC MIAMI

Each season, GableStage partners with MOSAIC Miami to present Can We Talk?, a series of post-show conversations designed to spark dialogue and reflection around the themes onstage.

For Weather Girl, audiences are invited to stay for:

Beyond the Forecast: Climate, Communication, and the Future We Share

Sunday, October 4 | Immediately following the 2pm matinee

STUDENT/TEACHER RUSH

Students and teachers may attend any performance free of charge by arriving 45 minutes prior to curtain and filling any open, unsold seat. Valid ID required.

SINGLE TICKETS

Single tickets begin at $50, with special rates for military, students, teachers, artists, and groups of 8+. Tickets are available at www.gablestage.org or by calling (305) 445-1119.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Season subscriptions save patrons up to 35% and range from $245 to $435. Subscribers enjoy total flexibility with popular FLEX TICKETS—see multiple productions or use up to four tickets for one production. Subscribers secure preferred seats before the public, receive $5 off all additional tickets with no extra fees, and enjoy free ticket exchanges. Mid-week and Premium subscribers also receive two bonus tickets, free of charge.

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