Dimensions Dance Theatre Of Miami Reveals 2026–2027 Season

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Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) will celebrate a decade of artistic achievement with its 2026-2027 season, featuring performances at leading cultural venues throughout Miami-Dade County.

Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, DDTM has become known for presenting bold, innovative contemporary ballet performed by accomplished dancers from South Florida and beyond.

The company received national attention following its New York City debut at The Joyce Theater. In a June 29, 2018, review, New York Times dance critic Alastair Macaulay praised the company's distinctive style, writing, 'Their look is athletic, energetic, sexy.'

DDTM's 10th-anniversary season will honor the company's artistic journey while looking toward its future through contemporary choreography, commissions and world premieres, new works in development, cross-genre collaborations, and programs inspired by jazz, latin rhythms, and other musical traditions.

The season begins Nov. 14 with '10 Years of Dimensions,' a special fall program at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. The anniversary celebration continues with a special highlight on May 8, 'Ballet in the Gardens & 10th Anniversary Celebration' at Pinecrest Gardens' Banyan Bowl Amphitheater, and culminates with DDTM's popular 'Summer Dances' performance event on July 10, 2027, presented by Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

Fall Program: '10 Years of Dimensions'

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th St., Miami

DDTM launches its milestone season with a program celebrating 10 years of artistry, growth and memorable performances. The evening will showcase the contemporary energy and distinctive style that have defined the company since its founding.

Miami Youth Ballet Presents 'The Nutcracker'

Dec. 1-6, 2026

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th St., Miami

Miami Youth Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic featuring dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and Miami Youth Ballet students. Audiences will join Clara on her magical journey through the Land of the Sweets, brought to life through colorful costumes, festive dancing and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music.

Sanctuary Series Program I: 'Contemporary Voices'

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027

Sanctuary of the Arts

410 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables

'Contemporary Voices' highlights the creativity and range of today's dance artists. Presented in the intimate setting of Sanctuary of the Arts, the program explores fresh choreographic perspectives and the evolving language of contemporary ballet.

Salon Series: 'New Works in Progress'

Feb. 19-21, 2027

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Lab Theater

10950 SW 211th St., Miami

DDTM invites audiences inside the creative process through its Salon Series. 'New Works in Progress' offers an intimate look at developing choreography and gives dance lovers an opportunity to experience new ideas as they take shape in the studio and onstage.

'Gravity & Grace'

Sunday, March 14, 2027

A collaboration with Dance NOW! Miami

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th St., Aventura

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami joins forces with Dance NOW! Miami for 'Gravity & Grace,' a collaborative program bringing together two of South Florida's dynamic contemporary dance companies. The performance celebrates the individual artistic voices of both ensembles while exploring the creative possibilities that emerge through collaboration.

Sanctuary Series Program II: 'All That Jazz'

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Sanctuary of the Arts

410 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables

DDTM returns to Sanctuary of the Arts with 'All That Jazz,' a lively program exploring the relationship between dance and jazz. The production will bring the spontaneity, sophistication and rhythmic energy of jazz music to life through movement.

'Ballet in the Gardens & 10th Anniversary Celebration'

Saturday, May 8, 2027

Pinecrest Gardens' Banyan Bowl Amphitheater

11000 Red Road, Pinecrest

DDTM celebrates its first decade with an evening of ballet beneath the stars at Pinecrest Gardens. The outdoor performance will honor the artists, audiences and supporters who have helped the company grow while celebrating the beginning of its next artistic chapter.

'Summer Dances'

Saturday, July 10, and Monday, July 12, 2027

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th St., Miami

The anniversary season concludes with 'Summer Dances,' a vibrant program showcasing the versatility and athleticism of DDTM's dancers. The performances will bring together contemporary ballet, imaginative choreography and the company's signature energy.

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