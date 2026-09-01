THE PRESIDENT'S OWN United States Marine Band to Play Free Concert at Kravis Center

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that “The President's Own” United States Marine Band returns to West Palm Beach as part of the band's National Concert Tour, performing a free 7:30 p.m. concert on October 14.

Tickets will be available for reservation on Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased online at kravis.org, at the Box Office Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 561.832.7469.

About “The President's Own” United States Marine Band:

“We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our national concert tour,” Marine Band Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin said. “Musicians of the band are more eager than ever to share their musical talents with audiences live and in-person on this year's tour.”

Nowlin has programmed musical selections in the style of the band's 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891. Concertgoers can expect a mix of works including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

“We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage,” Nowlin said.

Since Sousa was first granted permission to tour the country by President Benjamin Harrison in 1891, “The President's Own” United States Marine Band has delivered a White House experience from Washington, D.C. to the far-reaching corners of our nation, and these special concerts have been shared by generations of Americans. During the 30-day National Concert Tour, the Marine Band will perform 27 concerts in the following states: Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

The Marine Band is America's oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. President since John Adams. Known as “The President's Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band's mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

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