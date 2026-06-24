BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Make South Florida Premiere at the Arsht Center
By: Stephi Wild
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CATS
William G. Skaff Center (6/12-6/28) PHOTOS
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Glazer Hall Summer Jazz Series Presents Yvette Norwood-Tiger
Glazer Hall (7/08-7/08)
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Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL
Ft. Lauderdale Improv (6/24-6/24)
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Mae West in Sunset Boulevard
Plays of Wilton (5/27-6/28)
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THE BODYGUARD
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (11/27-11/29)
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Hadestown: Teen Edition: A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/30-8/07)
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Shrek Jr.: A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/02-7/11)
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HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (12/22-12/27)
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Jack Johnson
ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre (8/18-8/18)
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New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Pirates of Penzance
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center (1/31-1/31)