Florida Theatrical Association Awards Grants and Scholarships for the 2020-2021 Season

Florida Theatrical Association has awarded more than $120,000 in grants and scholarships for the 2020-2021 season.

Florida Theatrical Association's scholarship and grants are partially funded by tax-deductible donations from season ticket holders who continually support FTA's mission of cultivating and encouraging Florida's young artists and performers. Visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org to learn more about Florida Theatrical's Education Fund.

This year's recipients are as follows:

Bob Pittman Post-Secondary Education Scholarships

This grant gives colleges and universities the opportunity to offset tuition costs for students studying Theater Management, Stage Management, Design & Production and/or Performance Training programs.

Recipients:

University of Florida

University of Central Florida

Pensacola State College

Barbara H. Gault Professional Training Program

Designed to support non-profit, producing theaters that offer professional training. Eligible projects include student scholarships, internship programs, professional faculties, training program materials or student performances.

Recipients:

Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc.

Central Florida Community Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Florida Repertory Theatre

Penguin Point Educational Theatre

Hollywood Art and Culture Center

Mad Cow Theatre

Maxwell King Center for the Performing Arts

Miami New Drama

Music Theatre Bavaria

Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Orlando Repertory Theatre

Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Ovation Theatre, Inc.

Wekiva River Players, Inc.

Y-NOT Theatre

Mr. & Mrs. Donald K. Yost High School Award

This award recognizes graduating Florida high school students who have demonstrated talent in the performing arts, and who are pursuing post-secondary study in the field of theatrical arts.

Recipients:

Elizabeth D'Orvilliers (Travall HS)

Liberty Lapayowker (NSU School)

Michelle Kefford (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS)

Ashley Valent (Cypress Bay HS)

Michele Herbert (Oviedo HS)

Florida Theatrical Association, the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, strives in its mission to educate and develop new theater audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theater. Since 1989 Florida Theatrical Association has presented more than 1,000 Broadway performances and distributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.