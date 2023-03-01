Feeding South Florida Announces Fourth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition Starting On March 1

Feeding South Florida, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is excited to announce its Fourth Annual "Feed Your Creativity" Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wrap - a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.

The art competition is part of Feeding South Florida's "Summer Hunger Ends Here" initiative, designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to end summer hunger for kids in South Florida. It's aimed to engage students, their parents, teachers, and schools in a critical issue, while also recognizing and spotlighting the talent in our community.

Summer months are some of the most difficult times for South Florida families because when school is not in session, kids don't have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida alone, more than 300,000 kids rely on free or reduced meals during the school year.

Seeking to help fill the void of school meals, Feeding South Florida is a proud sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to kids at Summer BreakSpots, pop-up pantries in low-income communities. Feeding South Florida also assists families at its Community Caring Centers, food pantries, along with other services at both warehouse locations.

"Participating in the art competition allows students the opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities while raising awareness about the critical issue of hunger in kids throughout South Florida," said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. "When school is out for summer, kids of all ages are impacted as they no longer have access to free or reduced meals, leaving them hungry as their family struggles to find additional resources for food."

The first-place winner will be awarded:

Artwork is displayed as a truck wrap on a 36-foot tractor/trailer that travels throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Artwork prominently displayed at Feeding South Florida's Pembroke Park warehouse.

Announcement on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Please visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/events/ for more information, including the competition toolkit, key dates, additional awards, and how to submit final artwork online.

All artwork will be displayed during a Gallery Night on Wednesday, May 17, where winners will also be announced. The truck reveal celebration will be held at the school of the first-place winner. Press is invited to both events.

Sponsorships and in-kind donations are available. For more information, contact Kimberly Heimiller at 954-518-1818 x1856 or kheimiller@feedingsouthflorida.org.

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state's food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.