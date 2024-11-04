Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami’s Fall Performance Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present the fall season’s opener with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. This unforgettable evening of 21st-century ballet will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, known for its innovative and diverse repertoire, will present a program that balances neoclassicism with a sleek, modern touch. This dynamic performance will be a must-see event, offering audiences a unique and enriching experience that showcases the company's artistic excellence and versatility. Audiences will enjoy the company premiere of acclaimed choreographer Stephanie Martinez’s “Something to Remember You By” and the emotional duet “Surrender” by Jerry Opdenaker, along with the return of Artist in Residence Yanis Pikieris’ dynamic “Imagined Notions” and the Main Stage premiere of Samuel Kurkjian’s elegant “Chopin Variations.”

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami has established itself as a leading force in the dance community, known for its exceptional talent and creativity. The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of ballet is only matched by its respect for classical roots.

The company has an ongoing partnership with the Moss Center, led by the immensely talented artistic directors Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg, both former principal dancers of the Miami City Ballet. This collaboration aims to unite the community through affordable professional performances and further their mission to make world-class dance accessible to all through youth classes, educational presentations, and after-school workshops. Guerra and Kronenberg are adept at reflecting the unique cultural landscape of South Florida, offering audiences a fresh view of ballet.

In addition, there will be a Dance Talk on Thursday, November 7, at 7 p.m., featuring contemporary ballet company Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. During the talk, you'll hear from the award-winning choreographer and director of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, Stephanie Martinez, as she delves into the inspiration behind the company premiere of her work, “Something to Remember You By.” Adam Schnell, Artistic Director of Ballet Vero Beach, will offer insights into Samuel Kurkjian's elegant Chopin Variations.

Additionally, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Artistic Directors Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra will discuss the return of Artist in Residence Yanis Pikieris' dynamic “Imagined Notions.” Moderated by Dr. Sean Erwin, this is a must-watch for dance enthusiasts eager to explore the artistry behind these stunning performances. The engaging discussion will premiere on the Moss Center’s Facebook page, and the recorded conversation will be available on the Moss Center’s YouTube channel and website.

