Crooner Anthony Nunziata To Celebrate MY ITALIAN BROADWAY CHRISTMAS

Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based tenor Anthony Nunziata is kicking off the coming holiday weekend with My Italian Broadway Christmas this Friday, December 23, at THE STUDIO AT MIZNER PARK, located at 201 W. Plaza Real in downtown Boca Raton.

The powerhouse performer and Carnegie Hall headliner-who has been compared to the stylings of Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton-will serenade the audience with his soaring tenor voice singing timeless songs from the Italian, Broadway, and Holiday repertoires, including soul-stirring renditions of O Holy Night, O Sole Mio, Somewhere, Funniculi, Funnicula, The Christmas Song, and other classics.

Nunziata will be joined by special guests and South Florida favorites:

+ Avery Sommers, Broadway, movie, TV, and Cabaret star (Ain't Misbehavin', Chicago, Showboat, Kravis Center, The Colony Hotel's Royal Room).

+ Chris Ruggiero, an "old soul" at 23 and "doo wop master" who has performed with Bobby Rydell, The Duprees, The Drifters, and Tito Puente, Jr.

+ Deborah Silver, whose album Glitter & Grits was voted Broadway World's Best Commercial Recording and has recorded a series of duets with everyone from Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Steve Tyrell, Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony Orlando, Ronnie Milsap, and more.

The one-night-only My Italian Broadway Christmas with Anthony Nunziata and special guests is the must-see event for the holiday season and is guaranteed to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Audience members should be prepared to laugh a lot and sing-along.

Tickets for Anthony Nunziata and My Italian Broadway Christmas at The Studio in Mizner Park are $49 and $39, and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215653®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fanthony-nunziata-my-italian-broadway-christmas-boca-raton-florida-12-23-2022%2Fevent%2F0D005D7195A3C052?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hailed by BroadwayWorld for capturing "the authentic songwriting passion of a young Billy Joel with the soulfulness of Ed Sheeran," Anthony Nunziata has performed over 400 concerts in the past decade, headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls, jazz clubs and private events across the country and around the world. Described as "an explosion of love and entertainment," he recently co-headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. His debut jazz/pop release The Love Album is now available on all streaming services. For more information, please visit www.anthonynunziata.com.