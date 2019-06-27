Creative Time Appoints Deputy Director Natasha Logan

Creative Time has announced the appointment of Natasha L. Logan as the organization's Deputy Director. In this position, Logan will help further Creative Time's mission of presenting timely public art projects that amplify artists' voices, inspire publics, and spark dialogue.



"It is an honor to have Natasha L. Logan in the role of Deputy Director at Creative Time. She brings such inspirational vision to the position and the organization at large," said Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig. "Her passion, as well as her breadth of knowledge and experience, will drive Creative Time forward."



Logan joined Creative Time in February 2016, and has held numerous roles, ranging from Project Manager to Director of Programming. She has contributed to iconic Creative Time projects such as Duke Riley's Fly by Night, overseeing Pedro Reyes's Doomocracy, Sophie Calle's performance and 25-year project in Green-Wood cemetery, Pledges of Allegiance, a yearlong traveling project of artist-designed flags, and Phil Collins' Bring Down the Walls, a school for radical thought turned nightclub at a decommissioned NYC firehouse. She also helped design the organization's first emerging artist open call program.



"I'm honored and excited to contribute to the shaping of Creative Time's future alongside a team I love and deeply respect," said Creative Time Deputy Director Natasha L. Logan. "I follow an impressive legacy of incredibly talented and thoughtful leaders and thinkers, so it is a privilege to continue building upon an incredible legacy of working with some of the most imaginative artists of our time."



Logan will oversee all Creative Time projects, including the Creative Time Summit, working closely with Creative Time Executive Director, Justine Ludwig.



"Natasha's passion and tireless commitment to the questions of social justice; her intellectual acuity and effortless leadership; her sensitivity to engagement with individuals and communities have all been crucial to navigating the project's many complexities. Having worked in various public commissioning contexts, it's exceptional to encounter this kind of comradeship and support towards realising an idea. I really look forward to this new chapter in Natasha's work, and to projects in the years to come, which she will steer and shape in her inimitable way," said artist Phil Collins, who worked with Logan on past Creative Time project Bring Down The Walls, which turned an unconventional lens on the prison industrial complex through house music and educational programming at a decommissioned firehouse in NYC.



ABOUT NATASHA L. LOGAN

Natasha L. Logan is the Deputy Director at Creative Time. Since joining the team in 2016, she has held numerous roles including Project Manager to Director of Programming. Since then, she has contributed to several recent large-scale exhibitions, including Duke Riley's Fly by Night (2016), Pedro Reyes' Doomocracy (2016), Sophie Calle's Here Lie the Secrets...(2017), Pledges of Allegiance (2018), and Phil Collins' Bring Down the Walls (2018).



Before working at Creative Time, Natasha worked alongside respected artists across film, fine art, and interactive technology. She led Hank Willis Thomas's studio and collaborative initiatives, where she managed ongoing projects including Question Bridge and In Search of The Truth (The Truth Booth), as well as national commissions. Her film credits include co-executive producing An Oversimplification of Her Beauty by Terence Nance and transmedia producer for the documentary film American Promise, which earned a 2014 Doc Impact award. Previously, she served as the Assistant Director of Career Development at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where she met and advised hundreds of emerging artists between NYC and Los Angeles.



Logan is the co-editor of Question Bridge: Black Males in America alongside Dr. Deborah Willis, which was published by Aperture Foundation in 2015. She graduated with a BA in English Literature and African American Studies from the University of Virginia.





