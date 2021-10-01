Coral Springs Center for the Arts Announces STAYIN' ALIVE: Tribute to the BeeGees & More

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts and MusicWorks today announced three sensational tribute concerts honoring The Kings Of rock, pop, and country.

Tickets for these three memory-stoking, finger-snapping, and pulse-pounding musical tributes go on public sale today starting at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

February 9 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

THE HIT MEN

Classic Rock Supergroup

Come with us back to a time when Rock was King. A time when we were young and aspiring - exploring life, underscored by the greatest music ever recorded. Relive Rock's greatest hits with THE HIT MEN-the real guys who performed with legendary artists including members of Foreigner, Journey, Styx, The Hooters, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, The Rascals, Alan Parsons, 3 Dog Night, Cream, Grand Funk, and The Who. In their exciting multi-media concert, THE HIT MEN celebrate their associations with these mega-stars, share their first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform classic hits everyone knows and loves, including Layla, Don't Stop Believin', I Want To Know What Love Is, Feels Like The First Time, Eye in the Sky, and many more. With backstage stories, multi-media and top of the charts classic rock hits from so many different rock legends, a performance by THE HIT MEN is like being at 10 concerts in one show. Come celebrate the soundtrack of your life.

Tickets start at $28

March 4 at 8 pm (Friday)

STAYIN' ALIVE:

Tribute to the BeeGees

Back by popular demand! Some tribute band's sound good. Some look good. Some move & dance like the originals. Every once in a while, you get this powerhouse combination of sounds great, looks great, stage presence is great, show is great, light show is great! You'll have a night like this with this Bee Gees Tribute Band, STAYIN' ALIVE. The vocal match of Todd Sharman, Tony Mattina, and Joseph Janisse to the Gibb Brothers (Barry, Robin, and Maurice) creates an eerie sense of seeing the Bee Gees live in concert. The performance captures a full history of the Bee Gees music beginning with the 1967 breakout album Bee Gees First. STAYIN' ALIVE offers songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters hits such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin', How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancing, Nights On Broadway, and Stayin Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads including I Started a Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, and To Love Somebody, among other great hits.

Ticket Prices start at $28

April 9 at 8 pm (Saturday)

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

A Tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, & Johnny Cash

This show is a rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950s rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. Created and directed by John Mueller, this show has met with glowing accolades, sell-out shows and audience standing ovations. Be a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time, featuring such true American hits as Blue Suede Shoes, Folsom Prison Blues, Great Balls of Fire, Whole Lotta Shaking Going On, Don't Be Cruel, Hound Dog, Shake, Rattle and Roll, and many more-all performed live without tracks and guaranteed to get any audience rocking and rolling. The performers include former cast members of the Broadway and touring company of Million Dollar Quartet.

Ticket Prices start at $28

Health & Safety Protocols

For information about the health and safety protocols at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, please visit http://www.thecentercs.com/plan-your-visit/safe-at-the-center-covid-19-information