Classic Albums Live: 'Led Zeppelin IV' Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Classic Albums Live, renowned for its meticulous recreations of music's greatest albums. The performance is on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. with its latest performance of Led Zeppelin's legendary Led Zeppelin IV.

For over two decades, Classic Albums Live has captivated audiences with its unparalleled dedication to faithfully recreating legendary albums. The band returns to bring the timeless magic of Led Zeppelin to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center once again.

From the well-known riffs of Black Dog to the haunting melodies in Stairway to Heaven, Classic Albums Live will take concertgoers on a rock history journey. Led Zeppelin IV is considered by music critics to be one of the greatest albums of all time. With over 37 million copies sold worldwide since its release in November 1971, it is Led Zeppelin's best-selling album.

Led by the exceptional talents of Dom Polito, Rick Vatour, and Nick Walsh, Classic Albums Live promises an evening of note-for-note accuracy and unparalleled authenticity. Committed to preserving Led Zeppelin's legacy, the band ensures that every strum, beat, and lyric is faithfully reproduced, delivering an experience that will leave fans in awe.

Since 2003, Classic Albums Live has recreated classic rock albums on stage with talented authenticity and precision. Founder Craig Martin and fellow internationally acclaimed musicians have recreated the sounds of Tom Petty, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Prince, AC/DC, and more.

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin is recommended for ages 13 and over. Tickets for the show are $40 each and $65 each for VIP. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access, exclusive table seating and drink service, and a complimentary selection of wine, beer, or soft drinks. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

Comments