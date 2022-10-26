City Theatre and the Arsht Center Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Southeastern Premiere of Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, a buoyant and provocative examination by one woman of her civil rights and wrongs.

A New York Times critic's pick, a Tony Award nominee, and Pulitzer Prize finalist when it premiered in 2019, South Florida audiences will enjoy City Theatre's production of the award-winning Broadway hit, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME directed by Margaret M. Ledford and presented as part of the Arsht Center's Theater Up Close series.

After each Friday night performance, audiences are invited to join a free post-show conversation featuring special guests speaking on topics related to the show.

Tickets to WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME are $55 and $60.* Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

City Theatre acknowledges the generous support of Stearns Weaver Miller and DLA Piper for this production.

Through this production, City Theatre's Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford delves into important issues impacting our society stating, "This show is funny, it's timely, it's insightful, but it's also necessary. At a time when our nation is so divided and our rights hang in the balance every day, this play humanizes the document we all revere and challenges the notion that we are all 'created equal' while using humor as the great equalizer."

City Theatre's production breathes new life into the U.S. Constitution with hilariously entertaining and powerful storytelling. Inspired by real events, a young Heidi wins constitutional debate contests around the country to earn college tuition. However, as an adult she discovers how debate topics become personal when life and its consequences get messy. Surprising, poignant, and achingly human, the play traces the profound relationship between four generations of women, the founding document that shaped their lives, and how it continues to influence future generations.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME stars Elizabeth Price as Heidi, Seth Trucks as Legionnaire, Melissa Almaguer as the Heidi Understudy, and Janine Raquel Johnson as Debater and Understudy.

Elizabeth Price is a stage, screen, and voice actor, director, and producer based in South Florida. She received her MFA in acting from Florida Atlantic University where she has taught acting for the last nine years. She now serves as the Associate Artistic Director for New City Players, a professional theatre company based in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida stage acting credits include: Rx; Villainous Company; An Accident; Reborning (Boca Stage), Little Montgomery; Falling; Twelfth Night (New City Players), This Random World (Theatre Lab), Son (Island City Stage), Crooked; Dance Nation; The Importance of Being Earnest (Thinking Cap), Standing on Ceremony; Island Shorts (City Theatre), The How and the Why (Arts Garage), Reservoir Dolls; The Normal Heart (Outre). She's also acted and directed in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and New Mexico, and has received two Silver Palm Awards, a Big Easy Award, and three Carbonell Award nominations for her acting and directing.

Seth Trucks' previous South Florida theater credits include: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Frankenstein (Zoetic Stage at the Arsht Center); On Your Feet, Murder on the Orient Express (Actor's Playhouse); Macbeth (New City Players); King Lear (Thinking Cap Theatre; La Cage Aux Folles (Stage Door); The Normal Heart, 1984, Othello (Outre) among others.

Janine Raquel Johnson is a recent graduate from the New World School of the Arts. This past summer she participated in the British American Drama Academy's (BADA) intensive program, Midsummer in Oxford, located in the United Kingdom. Her most recent credits include Zinnia in the podcast Where or When with Lost Girls Theatre.

Melissa Almaguer holds a BFA in Performance from FIU. Her most recent credits include touring with Right Angles, Art Heist at the Arsht Center and the Kravis Center and performing in the immersive theatrical experience, Amparo produced by Broadway Factor. Melissa has collaborated with companies such as Miami New Drama, Abre Camino, O Miami Poetry Festival, Main Street Players, White Rose Miami, Miami Theatre Center, New Theatre, City Theatre and more. Over the summer, she directed the world premiere play, Borrowed by Jim Kierstead (Broadway Factor) which was adapted into an independent film (Broadway United, El Central Productions) where Melissa worked as a Line Producer.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is directed by Margaret M. Ledford. Margaret hails from Chattanooga where she received her Bachelor of Arts in theatre and speech from the University of Tennessee. She has directed many plays, musicals, and readings all over South Florida, including Promethean Theatre (resident director for eight years), Palm Beach Dramaworks, GableStage, Florida Reparatory Theatre, Naked Stage, New Theatre, Delray Beach Arts Garage, Mosaic Theatre, Caldwell Theatre Company, Florida Stage, Island City Stage, Thinking Cap Theatre, Theatre Lab, and, of course, City Theatre. She studied Cubist-Expressionistic scenography post-WWI at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic, is an eight-time nominee for Best Director for the local Carbonell awards and a multiple Silver Palm winner for Direction. She has been the Artistic Director for City Theatre since 2017. Margaret is a National Reviewer for the National YoungArts Foundation in theatre and musical theatre, a proud member of Actors' Equity Association, and a co-founder and Creator at Mangrove Creative Collective.

The play's creative team includes City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford; set designer Jodi Dellaventura; sound designer Matt Corey; costume designer Ellis Tillman; lighting designer Eric Nelson; and production stage manager Naomi Zapata.

