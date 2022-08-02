Cast And Creative Team Announced For Florida Premiere Of NOW AND THEN at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Florida Premiere of Now and Then, the newest work by Playwright Sean Grennan. The production will run for a limited engagement from August 24 - September 11, 2022 at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

Now and Then is an inspiring story of love and life. Sometimes what happens after the last call just might change your life. Jamie is a young aspiring pianist working as a bartender. He is closing up for the night when a desperate last-minute customer enters and offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. What follows is a funny, moving and captivating journey for the characters and audience alike.

Under the direction of Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, Now and Then features Stephen Trovillion as Man, Laura Turnbull as Woman, Mallory Newbrough as Abby and Kristian Bikic as Jamie.

The creative team for Now and Then includes Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Alex "BT" Bonilla, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Production Management by Carlos Correa and Production Stage Management by Amanda Corbin.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $85. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place August 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on September 11. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m.

