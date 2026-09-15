Carbonell Awards Unveils 120 Finalists For 25-26 Theatre Season

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Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced the top finalists in 20 competitive categories for the 2025-2026 theatre season. More than 100 professional productions at 33 theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of nearly 50 judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).

GableStage earns 17 nominations, Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre grabs 16, Miami New Drama nets 15, Zoetic Stage picks up 13, Maltz Jupiter Theatre earns 12, The Wick Theat wins 10, and Slow Burn Theatre Company has 9 finalists.

Also, winning 7 nominations each are Island City Stage and Palm Beach Dramaworks, M Ensemble Company earns 4, New City Players picks up 3, both Arca Images and Brévo Theatre get 2, and winning single nominations are City Theatre Miami, Theatre Lab at FAU, and True Mirage Theater.

The production receiving the most nominations is Man of La Mancha at Actors' Playhouse (12), with three shows earning 7 each: Left on Tenth at GableStage, The Cher Show at The Wick Theatre, and The Zionists at Miami New Drama. Five productions earned 5 nominations: Here There Are Blueberries (Miami New Drama), Harry Clarke (GableStage), Merrily We Roll Along (Zoetic Stage), and Come From Away and Man of La Mancha, both at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Carbonell Award Finalists 2026

Outstanding New Work

English Only by Nicholas Griffin, Miami New Drama

How to Break in a Glove by Chris Anthony Ferrer, City Theatre Miami

The City in the City in the City by Matthew Capodicasa, Theatre Lab

The Zionists by S. Asher Gelman, Miami New Drama

Todo Lo Que No Dije by Harley Elias, Miami New Drama

With the Swallows by Ricky J. Martinez, True Mirage Theater

Outstanding Production, Play

Harry Clarke, GableStage

Here There Are Blueberries, Miami New Drama

Kassandra, Arca Images

Prayer for the French Republic, GableStage

Searching for Willie Lynch, M Ensemble Company

The Inheritance, Part 1, Zoetic Stage

Outstanding Direction, Play

Julianne Boyd, Harry Clarke, GableStage

Layon Gray, Searching for Willie Lynch, M Ensemble Company

Moisés Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries, Miami New Drama

Stuart Meltzer, The Inheritance, Part 1, Zoetic Stage

Bari Newport, Left on Tenth, GableStage

Chloe Treat, The Zionists, Miami New Drama

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

Dalia Aleman, Left on Tenth, GableStage

Rita Cole, The Mountaintop, Palm Beach Dramaworks

Jeni Hacker, The Mother, Zoetic Stage

Nicole Hulett, Burst, New City Players

Barb Pitts McAdams, Here There Are Blueberries, Miami New Drama

Laura Turnbull, Everything Beautiful Happens at Night, Island City Stage

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

Thaddeus Daniels, Searching for Willie Lynch, M Ensemble Company

Matthew W. Korinko, Driving Miss Daisy, Palm Beach Dramaworks

Michael McKeever, The Inheritance, Part 1, Zoetic Stage

Aidan Paul, The Inheritance, Part 1, Zoetic Stage

Jeremy Sevelovitz, Prayer for the French Republic, GableStage

Stephen Trovillion, Prayer for the French Republic, GableStage

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

Rita Cole, Eureka Day, GableStage

Mary Gundlach, Burst, New City Players

Julie Kleiner, The Crucible, Palm Beach Dramaworks

Margery Lowe, The Little Foxes, Island City Stage

Dayana Morales, Burst, New City Players

Sheena O. Murray, Searching for Willie Lynch, M Ensemble Company

Outstanding Production, Musical

Camelot, The Wick Theatre

Come from Away, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Man of La Mancha, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Merrily We Roll Along, Zoetic Stage

The Cher Show, The Wick Theatre

Outstanding Direction, Musical

David Arisco, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Patrick Fitzwater, Catch Me If You Can, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Stuart Meltzer, Merrily We Roll Along, Zoetic Stage

Andy Rogow, Ruthless, Island City Stage

Marcos Santana, Man of La Mancha, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Jennifer Werner, Come from Away, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

Jarod Bakum, Catch Me If You Can, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Logan Clinger, Dear Evan Hansen, Actors' Playhouse

E.L. Losada, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Jesse Luttrell, Camelot, The Wick Theatre

Alex Martinez, Camelot, The Wick Theatre

Eddie Noel Rodríguez, Man of La Mancha, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

Jim Ballard, The Spitfire Grill, Actors' Playhouse

Kalen Edean, Frozen, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Michael Focas, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Henry Gainza, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Paul Louis-Gonzalez, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Jose Luaces, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

Aaron Bower, The Cher Show, The Wick Theatre

Lindsey Corey, Merrily We Roll Along, Zoetic Stage

Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Come from Away, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Sydney Freihofer, Jagged Little Pill, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Ashley Nicole Portis, The Color Purple, Brévo Theatre

Leah Sessa, Merrily We Roll Along, Zoetic Stage

Outstanding Music Direction

Eric Alsford, Come from Away, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Bruce Barnes, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Nick Guerrero, The Spitfire Grill, Actors' Playhouse

Donya Lane, The Cher Show, The Wick Theatre

Paul Tine, Man of La Mancha, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Gio Tio, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography

Madeline Dunn, Jagged Little Pill, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Henry Gainza, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Lauren Danielle Horgan, Merrily We Roll Along, Zoetic Stage

Sabrina Gail Lobner, The Cher Show, The Wick Theatre

Cat Pagano, Catch Me If You Can, Slow Burn Theatre Company

TM Pride & Ajia Northern, The Color Purple, Brévo Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design

Jacob Brown, The Mother, Zoetic Stage

Adam Koch, The Zionists, Miami New Drama

Ardean Landhuis, The Little Foxes, Island City Stage

Anne Mundell, Misery, Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Frank J. Oliva, Left on Tenth, GableStage

K. April Soroko, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design

Outstanding Sound Design

Outstanding Costume Design

Anya Klepikov, The Zionists, Miami New Drama

Lorena Lopez, Left on Tenth, GableStage

Brian O'Keefe, Driving Miss Daisy, Palm Beach Dramaworks

Rick Peña, Jagged Little Pill, Slow Burn Theatre Company

Ellis Tillman, Man of La Mancha, Actors' Playhouse

Laura Turnbull, The Mother, Zoetic Stage

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

David Bengali for projection design, Here There Are Blueberries, Miami New Drama

Bryce Cutler for projection video design, The Zionists, Miami New Drama

Jamie Godwin for projection design, Left on Tenth, GableStage

Josieu Jean for multimedia design, Dear Evan Hansen, Actors' Playhouse

Bong Redila for illustration, Everything Beautiful Happens at Night, Island City Stage

Jenny Wake for dressing/props, Left on Tenth, GableStage

Double Finalists

There are five double finalists this year:

Rita Cole is up for both Eureka Day (GableStage) and The Mountaintop (Palm Beach Dramaworks).

Lindsey Corey is nominated for Merrily We Roll Along (Zoetic Stage) and Ruthless (Island City Stage).

Henry Gainza is twice nominated for the Actors' Playhouse production of Man of La Mancha.

Stuart Meltzer is a finalist for two shows he directed at Zoetic Stage: Merrily We Roll Along and The Inheritance, Part 1.

Laura Turnbull is recognized for both Everything Beautiful Happens at Night (Island City Stage) and The Mother (Zoetic Stage).

Special Awards

In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 49th annual Carbonell Awards will also present eight Special Awards selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors, including:

The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Stuart Meltzer, Founding Artistic Director of Zoetic Stage.

The Vinnette Carroll Award for outstanding achievement in advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida Theatre to Our Fund Foundation.

The Charlie Cinnamon Award for outstanding support of South Florida Theatre and the Carbonell Awards to Michelle F. Solomon, editor and theatre critic for ArtBurstMiami and miamiartzine.com.

The Christine Dolen Award for outstanding debut to Ali Tallman, director of The 39 Steps for New City Players.

Ruth Foreman Award for outstanding contribution to the development of South Florida Theatre to Margaret M. Ledford, Artistic Director of City Theatre in Miami.

The Bill Hindman Award for onstage career achievement by performing artists based in South Florida to actor, playwright and educator Elena Maria Garcia.

The Howard Kleinberg Award for outstanding contribution to the health and development of the arts in South Florida to educators inspiring the next generation: Gary Cadwallader (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Jairo Ontiveros (Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County), and Lori Slade Sessions (South Florida Cappies).

The Jan McArt Award recognizing significant achievement by a small theatre to Brévo Theatre.

The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence honoring a theatre company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served to Island City Stage.

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