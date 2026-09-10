Kravis Center Reveals FOR THE LOVE OF LIVE Season Lineup

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2026-2027 season celebrating artistry, imagination and the magic of live performance. From award-winning Broadway productions and legendary artists to world-renowned orchestras, electrifying dance, laugh-out-loud comedy and captivating entertainment, the season offers unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages. The season will come alive across three distinctive venues: the grand 2,195-seat Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, the intimate 285-seat Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse and the flexible 300-seat Helen K. Persson Hall.

“Live performance has the power to move us, challenge us and bring us together in ways little else can,” said Diane Quinn, chief executive officer of the Kravis Center. “This season brings remarkable talent and powerful storytelling to our stages, inviting audiences to discover new artists, explore new perspectives and share unforgettable moments.”

Kravis On Broadway

Hosting hit shows since 2008, Kravis On Broadway celebrates its 19th season with a spectacular line-up. Subscriptions to the eight-show series start at $364.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL, October 28 – November 1

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, November 10–15

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, December 22 – 27

THE GREAT GATSBY, January 6 – 10

THE SOUND OF MUSIC, February 16 – 21

BOOP! THE MUSICAL, April 6 – 11

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, April 20 – 25

OH, MARY!, May 11 – 16

More Broadway

THE BODYGUARD, November 27 – 29

SIX, March 9 – 14

KINKY BOOTS, April 13 (one night only)

JERSEY BOYS, June 1 – 6

Classical Concert Series

Celebrating 53 years of remarkable music, our 2026-2027 Classical Concert Series features an array of the world's most sought-after orchestras and soloists. Subscriptions start at $170 for Matinee and $225 for Evening. All concerts in Dreyfoos Hall.

Chamber Orchestra of Europe, December 7

The Cleveland Orchestra, January 24

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, February 8

Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, February 14

Academy of St Martin in the Fields, March 1

London Symphony Orchestra, March 7 (Matinee)

London Symphony Orchestra, March 8

In the Fiddler's House with Itzhak Perlman, March 16

Yuja Wang, piano, March 21

Concerto Málaga, April 5

Classical by Candlelight - Young Artists Classical Series

Discover the passion, dedication and excitement of emerging classical artists during our Young Artists Classical Series. Tickets: The Young Artists Classical Series is offered at $120 for all four performances for a savings of $40 off the individual ticket price. Individual tickets are available at $40 each. All concerts in Rinker Playhouse.

Samrat Majumder, January 20

Angel Stanislav Wang, February 24

Cerus Quartet, March 24

Jaques Forestier and Serena Wang, April 14

Main Dreyfoos Hall Presentations

Enjoy a variety of shows in our 2,195-seat Dreyfoos Hall. From music to dance, tributes and theater, our main stage hosts the finest in live entertainment.

Killers of Kill Tony, October 3

Nurse John: Against Medical Advice Tour, October 10

The United States Marine Band – FREE EVENT, October 14

Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, October 22 (PEAK)

Buddy Guy 90, October 24

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, October 25

Matt Fraser: America's Top Psychic Medium, November 7

America 250 In Concert Hosted By George Hamilton with Special Guest

Brian Stokes Mitchell, November 8

Wynonna Judd – The Hard Truth Tour, November 9

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, November 16

MOMIX: Botanica, November 18

Blade Runner LIVE, November 20

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour, December 2

Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band - Pet Sounds 60th Anniversary, December 8

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol In Concert Live to Film, December 12 – 13

Leslie Odom, Jr. The Christmas Tour 2026, December 15

The Tenors: Season of Hope Tour, December 17

A Drag Queen Christmas Hosted by Nina West, December 28

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, January 1

Revisiting Creedence, January 13

Menopause The Musical 25th Anniversary Celebration, January 16

MANIA THE ABBA Tribute, January 20

An Evening with Audra McDonald, January 22

Nogravity Theatre Divine Comedy Reloaded, January 23

Chris Botti, February 1

GIPSY KINGS Featuring Nicolas Reyes, February 5

Boston Pops “Everything I Know”: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, February 6

Bored Teachers: “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour, February 7

Michael Feinstein In The Magical Music of Johnny Mathis & Henry Mancini, February 9

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, February 13

Little River Band – 50 Years and More Tour, March 3

The Rocket Man Show Starring Rus Anderson, March 4

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film In Concert, March 5

Earth, Wind & Fire, March 6

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, March 19

Tango After Dark, March 20

Paul Anka, March 25

Burn The Floor Presents Maks & Peta LIVE!, April 14

Spotlight on Young Musicians, April 30

Kravis Center Dream Awards: Celebrating High School Musical Theater Excellence, May 30

Gospel Gala Featuring Jonathan McReynolds, May 22

Main Rinker Presentations

An intimate venue of 285 seats, The Rinker Playhouse is home to a diverse array of entertainment, including cabaret-style, tribute concerts and stand-up comedy.

Sons of Town Hall, November 10

Emma Nissen, November 29

Isaac Mizrahi: A Holiday Fruitcake, December 3 – 4

The Expanding Man: An Original Tribute to the Music of Steely Dan & Beyond, January 6 – 7

David Nihill: Taking Tangents Tour, January 9

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, January 14

Edgar Meyer, George Meyer And Mike Marshall, January 21 – 22

The Brit Pack – British Invasion and More!, January 26

PEAK Series

If you're looking for adventure, the Kravis Center's PEAK Series has your ticket! Featuring innovative performances, this groundbreaking series will leave you wanting more! This contemporary series features performances that focus on ethnic diversity and impactful themes:

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, October 9 – 10

Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theater, November 7 – 8

Bia Ferreira Quartet, November 20

The Bard In Bars, February 19 – 20

Gaby Moreno, February 25

Emeline Michel, March 12 – 13

The String Queens, March 18

Camille A. Brown & Dancers' 'I Am', March 27

The Bengsons In Concert, May 14

Join us for the 21st annual AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL featuring films showcasing the extraordinary talent of black filmmakers, directors and actors. This season, we are thrilled to host the series at the historic SUNSET LOUNGE in West Palm Beach. Additional details to be announced!

21st Annual African American Film Festival, February 26 – 28, with an opening night reception, February 26 at The Sunset Lounge, 609 8th Street, West Palm Beach.

Guests attending PEAK performances in the Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse and Helen K. Persson Hall will receive a complimentary beverage with every purchased ticket. (Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.)

Family Fare

These captivating, family-oriented shows spark curiosity and ignite the imagination for audiences of all ages with their engaging and enriching entertainment:

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, October 28

Velveteen, A New Musical, December 5

The Boy Who Cried Wolf, January 30

Musicians of Bremen, Live!, February 11 & 13

Bluey's Big Play, June 12 – 13

Adults at Leisure

The popular series returns with enchanting musical experiences featuring jazz, Motown, country, pop, rock, Broadway hits and more. All performances are held in Dreyfoos Hall at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Adults At Leisure series starts at $156 for all six performances.

Sophisticated Lady: The Songs of Natalie Cole Starring Nita Whitaker, November 4

Spend A Day With Doris Day Starring Allyson Briggs, December 14

Evolution Motown, January 12

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'n' Roll Part 2, February 11

Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents World On A String: Swinging Songs of Broadway, March 24

Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra, April 15

54 Below at The Rinker

By special arrangement with 2022 Tony Awards Honors recipient, 54 Below, the Kravis Center once more brings the iconic New York nightlife experience to West Palm Beach. Featuring the best of Broadway's performers, audiences enjoy an up-close, musical experience in an intimate, cabaret setting.

Nicholas Rodriguez: Sincerely Sondheim, January 15 – 16

Josh Young & Emily Paddgett:

Valjean, Cosette & A String Quartet, February 12 – 13

Melissa Errico: The Streisand Effect Back to Barbra (with Billy), February 27 – 28

Lillias White, March 19 – 20

Telly Leung: Acoustic Broadway, April 16 – 17

Series sponsored by David Sarama and Dan Drennen

ArtSmart

Continuing Arts Education at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center's Continuing Arts Education offerings include Lunch & Learn Events and the African American Film Festival.

Lunch & Learn

Lunch & Learn Events are held in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion. Tickets are $135 each including a catered lunch provided by Kravis Events by Lessing's. Reserve a table of 10 for $1350. Limited one table per order. Seating is general admission.

Lunch & Learn: Through the Lens of A Dancer - Steven Caras: A Memoir, January 6

Lunch & Learn: Tihany Design's Alessia Genova in Conversation with The Breakers' President Tricia Taylor: Inside Extraordinary Spaces, February 17

Lunch & Learn: Nick Mele in Conversation - Daphne Oz: Stories of Style & Society, March 22

Lifelong Learning

The Memory Makers: Dementia-Friendly Community Chorus, Tuesdays September 29 – December 15

Changemakers Writing Workshop, Tuesdays October 6 – November 10

Kravis Moves: Every Body Dance Classes, Fall Session Tuesdays, October 6 – November 17 and Spring Session Tuesdays, February 2 – March 9

Sing Broadway!, Thursdays October 15 – November 19

The Writer's Toolbox, Wednesday October 21

Juilliard Extension @ Kravis Classical Concert Lectures, December 2, January 13 and February 3

Joy of Movement, Thursdays January 14 – February 4

On the Spot Improv Workshop, February 18

Let's Dance!, February 26

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