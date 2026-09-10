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ARTS LAUNCH BROWARD 2026 to Kick Off County's Cultural Season

The free event will feature live music, dance, theater, and an exclusive preview of COME FROM AWAY by Slow Burn Theater Company.

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ARTS LAUNCH BROWARD 2026 to Kick Off County's Cultural Season

Arts Launch Broward 2026 will take place at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, bringing together nearly 90 arts and cultural organizations from throughout Broward County.

Presented by the Broward Cultural Division, the free event will feature live music, dance, theater and multidisciplinary performances alongside interactive activities and information about upcoming cultural programming in the area.

Activities and performances will take place throughout the Broward Center, including the JM Family Studio, Amaturo Theater lobbies and Abdo New River Room.

Participating organizations will share information about upcoming performances, exhibitions, festivals, classes and other programs. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet local artists and representatives from cultural organizations and participate in art activities for children and adults.

The event will include a load-in preview of Slow Burn Theater Company's upcoming production of Come From Away.

Arts Launch Broward will coincide with Fort Lauderdale's Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park along the Riverwalk, which will feature additional live music and entertainment in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Admission to Arts Launch Broward 2026 is free, with advance registration encouraged.

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