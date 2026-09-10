ARTS LAUNCH BROWARD 2026 to Kick Off County's Cultural Season

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Arts Launch Broward 2026 will take place at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, bringing together nearly 90 arts and cultural organizations from throughout Broward County.

Presented by the Broward Cultural Division, the free event will feature live music, dance, theater and multidisciplinary performances alongside interactive activities and information about upcoming cultural programming in the area.

Activities and performances will take place throughout the Broward Center, including the JM Family Studio, Amaturo Theater lobbies and Abdo New River Room.

Participating organizations will share information about upcoming performances, exhibitions, festivals, classes and other programs. Attendees will also have opportunities to meet local artists and representatives from cultural organizations and participate in art activities for children and adults.

The event will include a load-in preview of Slow Burn Theater Company's upcoming production of Come From Away.

Arts Launch Broward will coincide with Fort Lauderdale's Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park along the Riverwalk, which will feature additional live music and entertainment in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Admission to Arts Launch Broward 2026 is free, with advance registration encouraged.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming