LA SOIRÉE DES ARTS - MEDITERRANEAN EDITION to Open in Coral Gables

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Les Ailes du Désir Foundation will present the 12th edition of its acclaimed Soirée des Arts series, LA SOIRÉE DES ARTS - MEDITERRANEAN EDITION on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 7:30 PM, at the Sanctuary of the Arts in Coral Gables, in partnership with the City of Coral Gables. This event will feature Creative Director Milena Straczynski and songwriter/composer Alba Maria.

The evening will draw on the elegance and Mediterranean Revival heritage of Coral Gables, blending aerial acrobatics, live music, and contemporary movement into an immersive celebration of grace, virtuosity, and wonder for audiences of all ages.

At the heart of the production's creative direction is a deeply intentional approach to performance, with each act staged less as spectacle and more as heartfelt storytelling. Drawing on composer Alba Maria's Spanish roots, the original score moves between traditional Mediterranean folk forms and contemporary composition, giving the choreography a heartfelt, emotional throughline. The result is a production that reaches beyond visual wonder toward something more personal, inviting audiences into a shared, almost sacred experience of movement, sound, and connection.

This performance will also feature an elite lineup of internationally acclaimed artists and rising young local talent, along with jaw-dropping moments and emotional depth that all ages will enjoy. Whether it's a family night out, a youth discovering the arts, or an art enthusiast, La Soirée des Arts - Mediterranean Edition is designed for everyone, highlighting the transformative power of circus arts, education, and performance to create connections and ignite imaginations across this vibrant community.

EVENT DETAILS -

TITLE: La Soirée des Arts - Mediterranean Edition

DATE: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

SHOWTIME: 7:30 PM

VENUE: Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

TICKETS: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36755/production/1285429?performanceId=11850225 or check www.laddmiami.org

PRICES: $13-$28 (including fees)

All profits will go to LADD (Les Ailes du Désir) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports the mission to provide members of Miami's diverse communities with the personal & artistic benefits that result from education and training in the Performing Arts, supporting youth, emerging artists, and Circus professionals.

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