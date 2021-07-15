Carbonell Awards Seeks Additional Judges For 2021-2022 Theater Season

Jeff Kiltie, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced the nonprofit organization is seeking additional judges for the 2021-2022 theater season.

"Over the last year, the Carbonell Awards has revised our entire judging process, making it more county-specific while maintaining our historic focus on recognizing and celebrating theatrical excellence on a regional basis," says Kiltie. "In addition, we have redefined the required qualifications for being a Carbonell judge, while strengthening our commitment to creating diverse judging panels, including diversity in age, gender, race, sexual orientation and ethnicity."

"We have an outstanding panel of experienced judges, many of whom have been working with the Carbonell Awards for years, but we are seeking additional volunteer judges who have a passion for and openness to all kinds of theater, including plays, musicals, new works, classics, immersive and multidisciplinary theater," he says.

Judges need to have the expertise to evaluate productions, and have experience in one or more of the following areas:

+ An academic background in theater, either through past theater education or current affiliation with a college or university program.

+ Experience as an arts journalist covering theater.

+ Experience as a theater professional (e.g.: performer, director, playwright, designer, choreographer, producer, or musical director).

+ Experience in cultural outreach and theater support, particularly in underserved communities.

To receive an Application to be a Carbonell Judge, please send an email request to: president@carbonellawards.org.

The deadline to apply is August 15, 2021. The 2021-2022 theater season will begin on October 1.

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the diversity of our theater artists, providing educational scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 20 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting several Special Awards.

Along with New York's Drama Desk and Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation's senior regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after Manuel Carbonell, an internationally-renowned sculptor, who designed the original solid bronze and marble award in 1976, the signature trophy that is given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over the last 45 years, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.