CIRCA Comes To The Moss Center This Weekend

Blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater, and circus, Circa is coming to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Under the direction of visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa will feature an ensemble of exceptionally skilled circus artists on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m.

Circa mixes contemporary dance and circus performance, featuring tightly woven choreography and gravity-defying feats. Its performers are synchronized in fast and furious routines, taking viewers on an exciting kinetic, kinesthetic journey.

Reflecting on the roots of the Circa Company, the troupe's creative director Yaron Lifschitz said he "didn't like plays very much because they were full of people talking about stuff that didn't happen." His honest mindset forms the foundation of the groundbreaking Circa company. In this iteration, he strikes a chord with adoring patrons and circus fans, but also with arts and entertainment critics, such as ArtsHub, which remarked, "Courageous, groundbreaking, risk-taking - these are artists/athletes of the highest order."

"This is an exciting show never before seen in Miami, and we look forward to welcoming Circa to South Miami-Dade," says Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. "The company's unique approach to creating exciting and accessible work blurs the lines between dance, acrobatics, and circus. We have worked closely with the company for this engagement and feel confident we have designed a program that includes a dynamic performance, family activities, and opportunities for our professional dance community."

Circa is a world-acclaimed contemporary circus, founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2004 from the restructuring of the legendary Rock n' Roll Circus. Under Lifschitz's guidance, the ensemble has performed in major Australian festivals as well as in New York, London, Berlin, and Montreal; and on the famed stages of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, and Chamäleon Theatre. More than 1.5 million people from across 40 countries and six continents have enjoyed Circa's scintillating performances with a rousing ovation.

Circa's weekend performances are preceded by a free event for kids and their families, A Taste of Circa. In addition to a mini-class for kids about circus, coordination, and flexibility, A Taste of Circa features Duos of Circa, a smoke, lights, and acrobatics show for a limited number of guests and an event preview on the Plaza. Circus-themed food and drink are available for purchase. More information on the free Taste of Circa event is available here - no tickets for the event are required.

There is also an opportunity for intermediate to advanced dancers over 18 years old, Circa Masterclass. This free event delves into the performance structure used to create Circa's work in an experiential and physical experience. The masterclass will be held on Sunday, January 29 at 10 a.m. Free tickets, available here, are required.

Circa is recommended for all ages. Tickets range from $27.50 to $47.50 and can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.