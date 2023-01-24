Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CIRCA Comes To The Moss Center This Weekend

Performances are on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m.

Jan. 24, 2023  
CIRCA Comes To The Moss Center This Weekend

Blurring the lines between movement, dance, theater, and circus, Circa is coming to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Under the direction of visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa will feature an ensemble of exceptionally skilled circus artists on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m.

Circa mixes contemporary dance and circus performance, featuring tightly woven choreography and gravity-defying feats. Its performers are synchronized in fast and furious routines, taking viewers on an exciting kinetic, kinesthetic journey.

Reflecting on the roots of the Circa Company, the troupe's creative director Yaron Lifschitz said he "didn't like plays very much because they were full of people talking about stuff that didn't happen." His honest mindset forms the foundation of the groundbreaking Circa company. In this iteration, he strikes a chord with adoring patrons and circus fans, but also with arts and entertainment critics, such as ArtsHub, which remarked, "Courageous, groundbreaking, risk-taking - these are artists/athletes of the highest order."

"This is an exciting show never before seen in Miami, and we look forward to welcoming Circa to South Miami-Dade," says Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. "The company's unique approach to creating exciting and accessible work blurs the lines between dance, acrobatics, and circus. We have worked closely with the company for this engagement and feel confident we have designed a program that includes a dynamic performance, family activities, and opportunities for our professional dance community."

Circa is a world-acclaimed contemporary circus, founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2004 from the restructuring of the legendary Rock n' Roll Circus. Under Lifschitz's guidance, the ensemble has performed in major Australian festivals as well as in New York, London, Berlin, and Montreal; and on the famed stages of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, and Chamäleon Theatre. More than 1.5 million people from across 40 countries and six continents have enjoyed Circa's scintillating performances with a rousing ovation.

Circa's weekend performances are preceded by a free event for kids and their families, A Taste of Circa. In addition to a mini-class for kids about circus, coordination, and flexibility, A Taste of Circa features Duos of Circa, a smoke, lights, and acrobatics show for a limited number of guests and an event preview on the Plaza. Circus-themed food and drink are available for purchase. More information on the free Taste of Circa event is available here - no tickets for the event are required.

There is also an opportunity for intermediate to advanced dancers over 18 years old, Circa Masterclass. This free event delves into the performance structure used to create Circa's work in an experiential and physical experience. The masterclass will be held on Sunday, January 29 at 10 a.m. Free tickets, available here, are required.

Circa is recommended for all ages. Tickets range from $27.50 to $47.50 and can be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.




South Florida Symphony Orchestra Receives First-time $10,000 Grant From The National Endow Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Receives First-time $10,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
South Florida Symphony Orchestra has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000. This grant will support SFSO's educational initiative, “Preserving Our Coral Reef: Teams of Success.”
Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More Photo
Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More
The political, societal, and familial issues that currently dominate our national conversation will be at the heart and center of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season. See details about the season, and how to purchase tickets!
Review: Say I Do To TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Photo
Review: Say 'I Do' To TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!
Til Death Do Us Part…You First! is a show that combines fast-paced Catskills-style comedy with a grounded sense of pathos. Even behind Fogel’s mask of self-deprecating humor, audiences can see a man on a journey to find acceptance. If you have a friend or relative in the Lonely Hearts Club, tickets to this show will be the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.
MOCA to Host 2023 In-Person Spring Art Camp Program Photo
MOCA to Host 2023 In-Person Spring Art Camp Program
This spring, Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is inviting children ages 7-12 to join the museum for in-person camp where they can explore their creativity through a series of art classes. Each day, children will be introduced to an array of art and design techniques in a creative environment. 

More Hot Stories For You


60 Accomplished Young Artists Nominated For 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars In The Arts60 Accomplished Young Artists Nominated For 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars In The Arts
January 23, 2023

YoungArts announced today the nominees for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify artistic and academic excellence.
Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & MorePalm Beach Dramaworks Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More
January 23, 2023

The political, societal, and familial issues that currently dominate our national conversation will be at the heart and center of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season. See details about the season, and how to purchase tickets!
MOCA to Host 2023 In-Person Spring Art Camp ProgramMOCA to Host 2023 In-Person Spring Art Camp Program
January 22, 2023

This spring, Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is inviting children ages 7-12 to join the museum for in-person camp where they can explore their creativity through a series of art classes. Each day, children will be introduced to an array of art and design techniques in a creative environment. 
Slow Burn Theater to Present HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Beginning Next MonthSlow Burn Theater to Present HONEYMOON IN VEGAS Beginning Next Month
January 22, 2023

Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2022/2023 season presented by American National Bank will continue with Honeymoon in Vegas - The Musical in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, February 4 through Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Deadline For Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts Prize NearsDeadline For Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts Prize Nears
January 21, 2023

The February 15 deadline is fast approaching to submit nominations for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts. Prizes totaling $10,000 will be awarded to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County.
share