Broward County Cultural Division Presents Business Skills for the Modern Creator Institute

Registration is now open for the Business Skills for the Modern Creator Institute, presented by Broward Cultural Division. This popular annual series kicks off on Saturday, June 4, and is designed to help artists of all disciplines increase their sales and grow their businesses.

The program takes place on four Saturdays (June 4, 11, 18, and 25), and includes 21 informative lectures and interactive workshops that cover topics from writing effective business and marketing plans to raising capital and closing sales. New this year, sessions will take place at the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at FAU's Division of Research located on the Davie Campus. Upon program completion, participants receive a certificate that denotes them as an Institute graduate.

The cost to participate is $100. Artists residing in any county may participate in the Institute. (Please note: Physical attendance to all four Saturday sessions is required to graduate from the Institute.)

To register, visit https://bit.ly/BizSkills2022

COURSE OUTLINE:

SESSION ONE: Saturday, June 4, 2022 - 9 am - 6 pm

Understanding Your Current State

Exploring Priorities

Writing the Business /Action Plan

Defining the Product or Service- Building a Mix

Pricing and Practice

Choosing a Business Structure

SESSION TWO: Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 9 am - 6 pm

Protecting Your Rights

Introduction to Building a Marketing Plan

Understanding Consumers and Researching Markets

Building a Communication Strategy

Raising Capital and Resources

SESSION THREE: Saturday, June 18, 2022 - 9 am- 6 pm

Making the Sale

Distribution Outlets

Civic Engagement Operational Accounting & Finance

Paying Taxes

Revisiting Your Business/Action Plan

From the Trenches: Stories of Successful 'Artrepreneurs'

SESSION FOUR: Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 9 am - 2 pm

Working Effectively with Lenders

Developing a Brand

Business Plan Clinic and Workshop

History of the Institute: In June 2007, the Broward Cultural Division, Arts Cleveland, and ArtServe implemented the pilot version of Artist as an Entrepreneur Institute (AEI) for South Florida audiences. During the pandemic, the lessons were delivered live on virtual platforms under its new name of Business Skills for the Modern Creator, which provided access to thousands of creatives worldwide. Business Skills for the Modern Creator received a 2022 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). To date, more than 800 artists have completed the Institute.

About the Broward Cultural Division

The Broward Cultural Division advances arts and culture throughout greater Fort Lauderdale by investing in the creative sector and providing capacity-building opportunities for artists, organizations, and creative talent through events and activities that fuel Broward's creative infrastructure. The Cultural Division includes the county's Public Art & Design program, as well as grant programs that provide over $4.5 million in annual support for Broward-based cultural organizations and artists, and engages the community in education and advocacy initiatives that support arts education at the local, state and federal levels. For more information on programs, grants, calls-to-artists and more, visit @BrowardArts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit Broward.org/Arts.

Additional Resources for Attendees: FAU's Creative Entrepreneur Development Program offers additional resources for your career throughout the year. One-on-one private consulting and training sessions are available to provide further career and business management for artists. Request an appointment by contacting George Gadson at ggadson@fau.edu or 954-762-5230 or learn more online.

The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Division of Research offers high-level consulting and training to small and medium-sized businesses in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The Florida SBDC at FAU has access to robust databases, business research resources, and knowledgeable expert consultants who can help business owners and entrepreneurs successfully navigate the obstacles that come with the stages of the business life cycle, providing no-cost specialized services to fit their needs. From pre-venture businesses (exploring business feasibility) to established businesses (in business over three years), the SBDC at FAU can help.