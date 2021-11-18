Broward Center & The Parker Announces Lineup of Holiday Shows

Holiday traditions, seasonal spectacles and merry music superstars can all be found on the stages of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker this season.

Theatre and Comedy

STOMP, the international sensation that has won an Olivier Award for Best Choreography during its 15-year run in London's West End as well as an OBIE Award and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience for its off-Broadway productions, comes to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The Boston Globe says of this explosive, inventive, provocative and witty experience for audiences of all ages, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" Tickets are $35-$45 with $125 Spirit Club Level seats.

Sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf, Elf the Musical spreads holiday joy Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, the musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole where he is raised as an elf until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Tickets are $20 with $5 lap tickets for those 12 months and older.

Just in time for the holidays, Slow Burn Theater Company gifts the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center with the winner of a Grammy Award, six Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards and awards from the Drama Desk and Drama League, Kinky Boots from Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 2. With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Broadway's huge-hearted, high-heeled hit takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton, England to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Kinky Boots is the perfect way to celebrate the season with two weeks of performances that include Christmas Day at 1 and 7:30 p.m. New Year's Eve at 9 p.m. and New Year's Day at 1 and 7:30 p.m. The Slow Burn Theatre season is presented by American National Bank, South Florida's premier community bank. Tickets are $49-$65.

The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and into the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical delivers the wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us Wednesday, December 22 at 7 p.m. All the favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, come to life in an adventure that proves what makes you different can be what makes you special. Based on the animated television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the stage production is directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage with script adaptation by Robert Penola and arrangements and orchestrations by Timothy Splain. Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 with $5 lap tickets for those 12 months and older, $109.50 Spirit Club Level seats and $115 VIP packages that feature premium seating.

Hailed by the New York Daily News as "A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load," Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Sunday, December 26 at 7 p.m. and Monday, December 27 at 2 and 8 p.m. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations in this dazzling family holiday spectacular. More than 20 of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts come all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. BroadwayWorld proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Tickets are $29-$79 with $128 Spirit Club Level seats.

LuAnn de Lesseps (a.k.a. Countess Luann) presents A Very Countess Christmas in Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker on Sunday, December 26 at 8 p.m. A reality television star, author, actress, singer and mother, Lesseps is an original cast member of Bravo's hit TV show The Real Housewives of New York and recently finished filming her tenth season. She appeared in her first cabaret show #CountessAndFriends at 54 Below in Manhattan. She is presently working on a new single to add to her global dance hits "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie" and "Girl Code." Author of Class with The Countess, she is also at work on her second book. Known for her hosting savoir faire, Lesseps recently hosted Open House for NBC and has made numerous guest appearances on national shows including Today, E Entertainment, Watch What Happens Live, Steve Harvey, Wendy Williams, The Talk, and Access Hollywood. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $43-$148.

Murray & Peter present Drag Queen Christmas - The Naughty Tour in Wells Hall at The Parker Tuesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. This magical (and hilarious) evening of holiday performances features contestants from the reality television show. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $57.59-$85.41.

Music

The Broward Center Classical and Dance Series sponsored by PNC Private Bank presents Black Violin and the Give Thanks Tour in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, Black Violin combines their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound often described as "classical boom." Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes in this tour that employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band's Grammy-nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album. Tickets are $20-$69.50 with $106 Spirt Club Level tickets.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra performs Handel's Messiah Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Wells Hall at The Parker. The concert features Neil Nelson, bass baritone; Martin Nusspaumer, tenor; Brittany Graham, soprano; Rehanna Thelwell, mezzo-soprano; and the South Florida Symphony Chorus. The program also includes Bach's Triple Concerto in A Minor. Tickets are $39.50 - $67.50.

Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz is bringing back his annual Christmas show Dave Koz & Friends to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Wednesday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Joining him are guitarist Jonathan Butler, saxophonist Richard Elliott, trumpeter Rick Braun and vocalist Rebecca Jade. These remarkable artists will perform fresh renditions of Christmas classics as well as a Chanukah medley and hits from their respective catalogs. Nine-time Grammy nominee Dave Koz launched his Christmas tour more than 20 years ago and fans and families across the country await his arrival with the kind of anticipation formerly reserved for St. Nick himself, earning the saxophonist extraordinaire the nickname "Santa Koz." Every ticket purchased for this show includes a digital download of Dave Koz's A New Day! Tickets are $49-$89 with $129 Spirit Club Level seats.

Symphony of the Americas presents a world tour celebrating the sounds of the season in Holidays of the Americas Friday, December 3 at 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 2 and 7:45 p.m. This new concert in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center features guest conductor William Garfield Walker, the Girl Choir of South Florida and Florida Singing Sons in a magical experience for all to enjoy. Tickets are $35-$75.

Darlene Love brings Love of the Holidays to Wells Hall at The Parker performing her iconic holiday classics and other hits that put her in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. In addition to "Marshmallow World" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Love's voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel" and "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry." The New York Times raves "Darlene Love's thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton's guitar or Bob Dylan's lyrics." Tickets are $27.50-$67.50.

Fresh on the heels of the upcoming release of his new holiday collection, Christmas Land Platinum Edition, Jonathan Antoine's ChristmasLand Live! Where the Magic of Christmas Comes Alive comes to Wells Hall at The Parker Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Currently the No. 1 worldwide best-selling tenor, Antoine rose to fame after appearing on the sixth season of Britain's Got Talent in 2012. Singing a diverse and captivating repertoire from Puccini to Leonard Cohen, this Classically trained English tenor uses his dynamic voice to reach out and draw audiences into the drama, joy, and power of the music he performs. Tickets are $35.50-$45.50 with $148 VIP packages offering premium seating and other exclusives.

South Florida Legends presents Bee Gee's Christmas Wednesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. in Wells Hall at The Parker. BEE GEES NOW takes audiences on a masterful musical journey that mixes in the Bee Gees songbook and with favorite holiday hits. Decking the halls with disco balls, the show delivers the sense the real Gibb Brothers are singing and standing on stage. Tickets are $39.50-$67.50.

Legendary recording artist Johnny Mathis will ring in the most wonderful time of the New Year Wednesday, January 26 at 7:30pm at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center. Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty", Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums including 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. Don't miss your chance to experience one of the most enduring vocalists in music history. Tickets are $49.50-$119.50 with $139.50 Spirit Club Level seats.

Dance

Miami City Ballet presents its unique production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 12 at 1 p.m. As a live orchestra plays Tchaikovsky's iconic melodies, more than 100 dancers bring to life the beloved story of a girl who has a Christmas Eve dream inhabited by toy soldiers and a defiant Mouse King. With the dashing Nutcracker as her guide, she discovers a sparkling forest of dancing Snowflakes and befriends the Sugarplum Fairy, whimsical waltzing flowers and a host of colorful characters in the Land of Sweets. This production features sherbet-hued designs by Cuban-American artists Ruben and the late Isabel Toledo and breathtaking stage effects by Wendall K. Harrington. Tickets are $34-$94 with $147 Spirit Club Level seats and $109 and $125 VIP packages.

Classical Arts Entertainment presents State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performing Cinderella Wednesday, December 29 at 7 p.m. in Wells Hall at The Parker. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale, two-act performance follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. With no fewer than 55 of Ukraine's finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat for all ages. Tickets are $38.69-$70.49.

Holiday Gift Ideas

The Broward Center and The Parker have shows for everyone on the holiday gift list. Comedy lovers will enjoy evenings with Randy Rainbow, Colin Quinn, Kevin Nealon, Gary Gulman, Colin Hay, Lewis Black and Paula Poundstone.

Don't settle for giving a CD or a download when you can give a performance by such iconic performers as Johnny Mathis, Paul Anka, Diana Krall, Kenny G, The Manhattan Transfer, Engelbert Humperdinck, The Righteous Brothers, Taj Mahal & Los Lobos, Steve Vai, Tower of Power, Chris Botti, Gino Vannelli and Harry Connick, Jr.