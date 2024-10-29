Boca Raton Museum of Art Selected for the World Premiere of SPLENDOR AND PASSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boca Raton Museum of Art has announced the world premiere of the historic Spanish Baroque art exhibition, Splendor and Passion: Baroque Spain and Its Empire, set to open this November as the Museum celebrates its landmark 75th anniversary.

This captivating exhibition - organized in partnership with the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York City - will feature a breathtaking collection of Baroque masterpieces, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the dynamic and emotive art of the 16th and 17th century. Visitors will experience Spain's rich artistic heritage during a transformative era through this rare collection.

The world premiere of Splendor and Passion explores the prominent art and history of Spain beginning with its Siglo de Oro (Golden Age), drawing from the extraordinary riches of The Hispanic Society Museum & Library's collection of Renaissance and Baroque holdings. This period saw the rise of the globe-spanning Spanish Empire and its growing influence on Europe and the Americas. Splendor and Passion offers an unparalleled opportunity for the public to see 57 masterpieces from this formative era of Spanish history

by some of the period's most renowned artists including El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos), Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, and Diego Velázquez.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Boca Raton Museum of Art for the world premiere of Splendor and Passion, says Guillaume Kientz, CEO & Director of the Hispanic Society Museum & Library. "This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to showcase the extraordinary richness of Spain's Golden Age, featuring masterpieces from our collection that vividly illustrate the profound cultural and artistic achievements of the era. We believe that this remarkable exhibition will provide visitors with an unparalleled experience of Spanish Baroque art and its significant impact on the global stage."

To coincide with the exhibition, the Museum will feature Las Meninas from an Artificial Light, a meticulous copy of Velázquez's famous painting that hangs in the El Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid. This work by contemporary Spanish conceptual artist Félix De La Concha is painted in oil on 140 sheets of 9 by 12-inch paper. Together, these fragments reconstruct the real size of the Velázquez masterpiece, which measures 125 by 108 inches. De La Concha reproduced this masterpiece with the patience of a copyist, but instead of working in front of the original at the Prado, he painted it entirely from a high-resolution reproduction available online.

Additionally, on view will be a triptych by Félix De La Concha, commissioned by the Museum as a tribute to the City of Boca Raton's centennial celebration in 2025. Painted en plein air, it depicts the important crossroads of Dixie Highway, the Flagler railroad, and

Camino Real, with Addison Mizner's administrative building as the centerpiece.

In honor of the Boca Raton Museum of Art's 75th anniversary, the Museum will host a series of special events and programs including curator talks, a Spanish film festival series, wine tastings from the vineyards of Spain, and educational experiences.

Additionally, an array of cultural events will be held, culminating in a grand gala on January 25th, 2025.

The celebratory activities will include exclusive guided tours, and educational programs

designed to honor Spanish heritage.

"The Museum's 75th anniversary coinciding with Boca Raton's 100th anniversary called for a

very special exhibition," said Irvin Lippman, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Museum

of Art.

"Splendor and Passion offers a rare glimpse into Spain's rich artistic heritage during a

dynamic, transformative, and complex era of colonial expansion. Accompanied by a robust

array of public programs and special events, the Museum launches an outstanding season,

further establishing itself as a cultural touchstone in South Florida."

For more information about the Splendor and Passion: Baroque Spain and Its Empire

exhibition, the 75th-anniversary celebrations, membership, and admission, contact the

Boca Raton Museum of Art at 561-392-2500 or visit online at bocamuseum.org. Join the

Museum's email list online for a sneak preview of more exciting events that will be added to

the 2024-2025 season, plus invitations to exclusive member experiences.

