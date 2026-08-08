THE GRAY: A CELEBRATION OF HUMAN COMPLEXITY To Play Sandrell Rivers Theater

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Miami native and internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Randolph Ward will return to the stage in the world premiere of THE GRAY: A Celebration of Human Complexity on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Avenue in Miami.

Presented by RTWDANCE, performances will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The one-hour production will be followed by UNMASKED, RTWDANCE's signature post-performance conversation with Ward.

Created and performed by Ward, THE GRAY is a deeply personal solo dance-theater work that inhabits the space between absolutes-the place where identity, desire, fear, ego and vulnerability collide.

Through contemporary dance, original poetry, film, theatrical movement, artistic nudity and emotionally charged imagery, Ward confronts the contradictions people carry and the masks they construct to survive. The work asks a provocative question: What happens when we stop performing the version of ourselves the world expects-and dare to confront who we are underneath?

'Human beings are contradictory by nature,' Ward said. 'THE GRAY lives inside those contradictions. 'I'm interested in the masks we create to survive-and what happens when the mask comes off-and there is nothing left to hide?'

A centerpiece of the production is BROKEN, a 10-minute dance-film adaptation of Ward's original poem, written and recited by the choreographer. The performance also features Ward dancing atop a rotating platform in six-inch red patent leather heels, alongside moments of artistic nudity-an arresting collision of movement, exposure, power, vulnerability and provocation.

In THE GRAY, the naked body is not simply revealed; it becomes another mask removed.

The production unfolds through a series of interconnected sections, including 'La Forza Del Destino,' 'The Big Dig,' 'The Dance of the Ego,' 'The Cement Block of Stagnation,' 'The Monster I Keep,' 'The Dream' and 'This Is Me.'

Each performance concludes with UNMASKED, a conversation that invites audience members to engage directly with Ward and explore the production's themes, including identity, self-perception, fear, ego, vulnerability, masculinity, femininity, queerness, visibility and personal transformation.

'I don't need audiences to leave with an answer,' Ward said. 'I want them to leave asking themselves better questions about who they truly are when nobody is watching.'

The performance will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sandrell Rivers Theater located at 6103 NW Seventh Avenue, Miami, FL 33127. The run time is one hour, following the perfoformane of UNMASKED. General admission tickets are $35 and early-bird admission tickets are $25.

Tickets can bep purchased through the Box Office by calling 305-284-8872 or online at: https://ftfshows.thundertix.com/events/269053



Content Advisory: THE GRAY is intended exclusively for audiences ages 18 and older. The production contains artistic nudity, mature themes, strong language and emotionally charged material. The nudity is presented in a theatrical, nonsexual context and is an integral part of the production's artistic vision.

About Randolph Ward

Randolph Ward is a Miami native and the founder and artistic director of RTWDANCE. During a 15-year professional dance career, he performed throughout the United States, Europe and Asia before retiring from the stage and moving into choreography, teaching, and arts leadership.

Ward was included in Pointe magazine's 2003 V.I.P. List and has received the Columbus Arts Council Choreographic Award for When Death Knocks, the Capital Arts Partnership Award for Boys Will Be Boys and two Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Dance Miami Choreographers awards.

His choreography for Aurin Squire's world-premiere play Defacing Michael Jackson, presented by Miami New Drama, received critical acclaim in 2023. Artburst Miami critic Christine Dolen wrote, 'What choreographer Randolph Ward has dreamed up is the kind of longed-for moment that makes the often-silent crowd go wild.'

'Ultimately, choreography for me is not simply the act of teaching steps. It is the act of discovering what the steps reveal,' Ward said. 'I want my choreography to create encounters rather than provide conclusions-to ask audiences to look again, question their assumptions and recognize the complexity that exists within all of humanity.'

About RTWDANCE

Founded by Ward, RTWDANCE is a Miami-based nonprofit contemporary dance organization that creates interdisciplinary performances designed to challenge established norms, encourage social change and elevate underrepresented voices.

RTWDANCE seeks to break down the 'us versus them' divisions found throughout American language and culture while protecting artists' ability to tell complicated and meaningful stories.

THE GRAY is supported by the CAP@SRT Residency at Fantasy Theatre Factory, providing no-cost space, technical assistance, and professional development for South Florida artists - made possible by The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation.

The project is presented in partnership with Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, with additional support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County mayor and the Board of County Commissioners.

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