THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: A SHADOW CAST to Return to Miniaci Center

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South Florida audiences are invited to dress up, participate and do the 'Time Warp' when The Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Shadow Cast Performance returns to the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The event combines a screening of the original 1975 film with a live shadow cast of Nova Southeastern University performing arts students. As the movie plays on the screen, the student performers will recreate the characters' movements and action onstage while lip-syncing the dialogue and musical numbers.

The term 'shadow cast' describes performers who act out a movie in real time while it is being shown behind them, closely following-or 'shadowing'-the action on the screen. The result turns a traditional film screening into an interactive theatrical experience.

According to the Miniaci Performing Arts Center production team, last year's shadow cast performance sold out completely. This year's production will feature a larger group of NSU student performers bringing the film's colorful characters to life.

'If you've never experienced a shadow cast before, this is a must-do! Come show up, participate, and experience this cultural phenomenon with us," wrote Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Shadow Cast co-directors Nadia D'Orazio and Jade Gomez Rivera. "Beyond having an amazing time, you're also supporting young actors and helping demonstrate that the arts are an important and impactful path of study here at NSU. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Hallow-weekend, and we're so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this show back to the stage.'

The theater's official event announcement calls the production 'the ultimate Halloween experience' and declares that 'Rocky Horror is more than a movie-it's a phenomenon.'

The film stars Tim Curry in his unforgettable performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, alongside Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors, Meat Loaf as Eddie, Jonathan Adams as Dr. Everett Scott and Charles Gray as the Criminologist.

The story follows newly engaged couple Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down during a rainstorm. Seeking assistance, they enter the mysterious home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and find themselves surrounded by eccentric characters, rock music, dancing and wonderfully strange surprises.

First released in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show became a worldwide cult favorite through midnight screenings featuring costumes, audience callbacks and live performers acting in front of the movie screen. The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry because of its cultural, historical or aesthetic significance.

Meet the Shadow Cast

Nathalie Marin as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Jade Gomez as Janet Weiss

Diana Fernandez as Brad Majors

Max Aufderheide as Rocky

Nadia D'Orazio as Columbia

Noelia Olivero as Magenta

Alexys Perdomo as Riff Raff

Jacqueline Maniscalo as Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott

Luis Costa as the Criminologist

Ashley Gomez and Tristyn Wamsley as ensemble performers

Audience members will not simply sit and watch the movie. They will be encouraged to respond to the action, shout familiar callbacks, laugh, sing and dance along with the film and live performers.

Each ticket includes a complimentary audience-participation prop bag, which will be distributed in the lobby before the performance. The items are intended for use at designated moments during the movie.

For safety reasons, no outside props will be permitted. Guests should not bring rice, toast, water guns, lighters, confetti or other traditional Rocky Horror participation items from home. All attendees and their belongings are subject to search, and the theater reserves the right to determine which items may be brought inside.

With Halloween taking place the following day, audience members are encouraged to arrive in costume and make the performance part of their Halloween celebration.

Guests may dress as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, Columbia, Riff Raff, Brad, Janet or another favorite character from the film. Fishnet stockings, corsets, lab coats, top hats, glitter, dramatic makeup and other creative Halloween attire are welcome.

Costumes are not required. Guests may also attend in regular clothing or wear any Halloween costume they enjoy. Attendees should select outfits and footwear that allow them to move comfortably and safely inside the theater.

Performance and Ticket Information

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Shadow Cast Performance

WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3051 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard, Davie, FL 33314, on the Nova Southeastern University campus

TICKETS: $32, including a complimentary audience-participation prop bag

AGE RESTRICTION: Ages 18 and older

The film is rated R and contains adult language and content. The performance is restricted to audience members ages 18 and older, and everyone attending must have a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased through the official Miniaci Performing Arts Center event page or by calling the Broward Center box office at 954-462-0222. Ticketmaster is the venue's only official online ticketing service. Additional service fees may apply.

The Miniaci box office opens one hour before the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive approximately 45 minutes early to park, collect their complimentary prop bags, visit the concession area and find their seats.

Parking is available in the NSU Alvin Sherman Library parking garage for $1 per hour. Payment may be made through the PayByPhone app or at a payment booth near the garage elevators. Directions and additional parking information are available at MiniaciPAC.com/visit.

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