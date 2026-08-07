BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tour Cast Set for Arsht Center Run

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Buena Vista Social Club national tour is making its anticipated South Florida premiere at the Arsht beginning September 29-October 4.

Throughout the engagement, the Arsht will bring the spirit of Buena Vista Social Club beyond the stage with Rhythm & Roots at the Arsht, a free weeklong celebration of Cuban music, culture and community. The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning musical launches the Adrienne Arsht Center's 2026–27 Broadway in Miami series during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tickets to Buena Vista Social Club are $52.65 to $204.75* and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

Buena Vista Social Club opens the 2026-27 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America and supporting sponsor Lexus.

Bringing the iconic rhythms and soul of Cuba to life across the continent, the production features Karmine Alers (Omara), Frank Rodríguez (Compay), Mauro Castillo (Ibrahim), Robert M. Jiménez (Rubén), Isabel Gonzalez (Young Omara), Aidan Olmo (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles, Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Irving Aday O'Connor (Young Rubén), San Miguel Pérez (Eliades), Liana Morales (Young Haydee), Holiday (Juan De Marcos), and Erica Simone Barnett, Kwabena Bawuah, Armando Brydson, Jazlyn Carreras, Jhon Destrade, Adrían Guardián, Destinee Jimenez, Alex Llorca, Gabby Rembert, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Orgena Rose and Josh Tower.

The world-class Buena Vista Social Club band features Nicolas Perez (Music Director, Piano), Abraham Dorta (Guitar), Jorge Bringas (Bass), Ray Contreras (Percussion), Keisel Jiménez Leyva (Percussion), Caleb Michel (Percussion), Roisel Suárez (Trumpet), Ben Romanow (Trombone), Joaquín Sosa (Woodwinds) and Marcos A. Torres III (Musician Swing).

Buena Vista Social Club has a special connection to South Florida, featuring a book by Hialeah native and Tony Award nominee Marco Ramirez, whose original play, Broadsword, premiered at the Arsht in 2010, and Tony Award-winning choreography by Miami native Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. Delgado, a former Miami City Ballet principal dancer, teamed with Peck to create the show's acclaimed movement, earning the pair the 2025 Tony Award for Best Choreography. Rounding out the show's South Florida ties is Miami-born Juilliard graduate Destinee Jimenez, who joins the touring company as Ensemble and Assistant Dance Captain.

"Every night on Broadway, we watch Buena Vista Social Club bring audiences together in the most profound way. The music is thrilling and its impact on people from all walks of life is undeniable," says producer Orin Wolf. "We've assembled a world-class company of actors and musicians whose talent, passion, and infectious energy will make the tour a singular experience. I can't wait for audiences all over the country to fall in love with it."

"The Broadway company has set a remarkable standard with its artistry and integrity in honoring the musicians whose legacy inspired this story," says director Saheem Ali. "I'm excited for this fantastic company to tour the country with our beautiful show, inviting new audiences to discover the humanity, resilience and enduring power of this beloved music."

Education & Community Engagement Initiative - Rhythm & Roots at the Arsht

Free and Open to the Public

The Adrienne Arsht Center invites the community to a free, weeklong celebration for all ages, inspired by the South Florida premiere of Buena Vista Social Club during Hispanic Heritage Month. From September 29 through October 4, guests can wander through a lively plaza filled with live music, DJs and dancing, domino games, local artisans and pop-up vendors, plus free performances by internationally recognized artists and beloved local ensembles that will highlight the city's rich cultural landscape and its deep connections to Cuban and Latin American music. Featured artists include internationally acclaimed Cuban drummer Yissy García, Latin GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Mr. Pauer, two-time Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Leslie Cartaya, Miami favorites Cortadito and Sonlokos, the JUNO Award-winning duo OKAN and many more.

Everyone is invited to step inside the Arsht to explore exhibitions, artifacts and photography that bring Cuban culture and stories to life as part of collaborations with community partners, including Conecta Miami Arts, Miami-Dade College Freedom Tower, and the Public Humanities Lab at Florida International University, among others. Visitors will also have the chance to contribute memories to a living oral history project. No ticket is required.

As part of the initiative, the Arsht is working with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to equip teachers with lesson plans that connect to the show and explore the power of music as a tool for understanding history, memory and migration. Up to 200 students will attend the show for free as part of their learning experience.

Rhythm & Roots at the Arsht is made possible through the generous support of the Dosal Family Foundation; Will & Natalie Stute; the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Amazon; Karen & Jonathan Fryd, David and ChrisTina Martin, and TD. To support Rhythm & Roots and help ensure these meaningful experiences remain free and accessible, please consider making a gift here.

About Buena Vista Social Club

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Buena Vista Social Club won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba's golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

On Broadway, the band of Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations and arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company.

The North American Tour of Buena Vista Social Club is produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, Barbara Broccoli, Atlantic Theater Company, Luis Miranda, LaChanze, John Leguizamo and NETworks Presentations with Executive Producer Hannah Rosenthal.

Buena Vista Social Club and WORLD CIRCUIT RECORDS released the show's Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek. The album is co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

Buena Vista Social Club made its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, New York City in December 2023 and was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

Accessibility at the Arsht

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices include fees. Visit ArshtCenter.org for up-to-date information.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, and the state of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

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