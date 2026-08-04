LIBERATION and More Set for GableStage 28th Season; Single Tickets Now On Sale

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GableStage, the award-winning Miami theatre company has announced that single tickets are on sale now for four productions in its 28th Season. Single tickets for the Florida Premiere of Liberation will be available beginning Tuesday, November 10.

The 2026/27 Season brings a year of Broadway hits, acclaimed premieres, razor-sharp comedies, and powerhouse performances to the Wolfson Family Theatre, the company's longtime home at the historic Biltmore Hotel.

“From a weather girl facing the apocalypse to a museum intern in over her head, a family at war with itself, a daughter uncovering the unfinished fight for women's rights, and two Miami brothers chasing the American Dream, this season covers the full range of the human experience,” says Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.

“These are plays full of fight, humor, heartbreak, and belonging, and I could not be more proud to produce them on our stage. This season reflects GableStage's commitment to bold storytelling and the belief that theatre can change how we see ourselves and one another.”

WEATHER GIRL

The 28th Season storms onto the stage with a must-see theatrical high-wire act: the Regional Premiere of Weather Girl (September 25 – October 18, 2026).

﻿Directed by Thinking Cap Theatre Producing Artistic Director Nicole Stodard, the tour-de-force solo performance stars award-winning actor Ella Olesen in her GableStage debut.

Reporting live from Fresno! A California weather girl struggles to deliver forecasts about our climate-stricken planet with unflinching optimism. Beneath her sunshiny veneer lurks something fantastically primal, something that may be the key to saving us all. This blistering dark comedy by Brian Watkins was named one of The New York Times' Best Plays of 2025.

Weather Girl by Brian Watkins is presented by Roz & Charles Stuzin, with leading sponsorship from Rhoda Levitt, additional support from Chris & Suzanne Armstrong and Alan & Barbara Pareira, and a nonprofit partnership with Friends of the Everglades.

TRUE ART

Next, GableStage enters the high-stakes world of museums and masterpieces with the Regional Premiere of True Art (November 20 – December 20, 2026).

﻿Bari Newport directs a formidable quartet featuring South Florida favorites Casey Sacco (Hand to God, Prayer for the French Republic) and Carbonell Award winner Mia Matthews (White Guy on the Bus) alongside Broadway veteran Bob Ari (Bells Are Ringing, Act One) and GableStage company member Samuel Krogh, who make their GableStage debuts. Jeni Hacker Associate Directs.

Deception, champagne, and Michelangelos collide in this suspensefully sharp comedy. When a wide-eyed art history major lands a job at a prominent museum, she is pulled into a fast-moving game of ambition, treachery, and lies. Decadent, depraved, and wickedly funny, this new work by Jessica Provenz arrives just in time for Art Basel.

True Art by Jessica Provenz is presented by Jessie Wolfson & Lawrence Kron, with leading sponsorship from Rhoda Levitt and additional support from Jeff Davis & Michael Miller, Zelda Kloner's Gift Fund/Heidi Berghuis, and Zelda Schwebel.

WE HAD A WORLD

The new year turns personal, and deliciously complicated, with the Regional Premiere of We Had A World (January 22 – February 14, 2027).

Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer (Eureka Day) returns to direct a high-profile cast including Carbonell Award winning Patti Gardner (Prayer for the French Republic, Summer, 1976) and New York-based, University of Miami lecturer Daniel Barrett. Film aficionados will delight in seeing Miami-born and made Sari Lennick (The Cohen Brothers' A Serious Man, Woody Allen's Cafe Society) in a triumphant return to the stage.

Joshua shares a singular bond with his luminous grandmother, the woman who introduced him to Medea, Mapplethorpe, and Broadway, and set him on the path to becoming a playwright. In this deeply funny and moving love letter to complicated families, Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Prayer for the French Republic) unravels thirty years of family history, with a little Rashomon-style assistance from his mother.

We Had A World by Joshua Harmon is presented by Marc & Robyn Abrams, made possible in part by the Jewish Philanthropy Circle and a nonprofit partnership with Casa Valentina.﻿

LIBERATION

Spring delivers the theatrical event of the season: the Florida Premiere of Liberation (March 19 – April 18, 2027), winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play.

Bari Newport directs a knockout eight-actor ensemble that reunites GableStage audiences with Elizabeth Price and Irina Kaplan (Prayer for the French Republic) and Gaby Tortoledo (Laughs in Spanish). Pamela Hankerson (Coconut Grove Theatre Festival), Sheena O. Murray (M Ensemble), Lili Mueller (Lake Worth Playhouse) and longtime Orlando Shakespeare Theatre Company Member Anne Herring join recent Stanford grad Andre Brillant in their GableStage debuts. Bailey Hacker Associate Directs.

In a time-bending exploration of freedom and womanhood, a daughter exploring her mother's legacy, investigates the unfinished fight for women's rights. Fresh from its acclaimed Broadway run, this irreverent and intensely relevant tour-de-force by Bess Wohl won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Play.

Liberation by Bess Wohl is presented by Zelda Kloner's Gift Fund/Heidi Berghuis, with leading sponsorship from Funding Arts Network, additional support from Ana Hochkammer, Gene Sulzberger, and Jill & Hal Gaffin, and a nonprofit partnership with The Women's Fund.

littleboy/littleman

Casting is still to be announced for the homegrown theatrical event of the season: the Regional Premiere of Rudi Goblen's littleboy/littleman (May 14 – June 13, 2027), directed by D-Projects's Founding Artistic Director Teo Castellanos, a Doris Duke Artist and United States Artist Fellow.

Goblen, a 2025 USA Fellow and recipient of the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, the Colman Domingo Award, an O'Neill Finalist, and 3-time winner of playwriting awards from the Kennedy Center, will be in residence at GableStage during the production's rehearsal.

Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, Rudi Goblen's Miami-rooted work shatters through the fourth wall. This electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging follows two Nicaraguan-born brothers whose competing visions of identity and the American Dream set them on a collision course with fate.

littleboy/littleman by Rudi Goblen receives sponsorship from Fred & Bonnie Shapiro, with a nonprofit partnership with O, Miami.

Single tickets for Weather Girl, True Art, We Had A World, and littleboy/littleman are on sale now at gablestage.org or through the GableStage Box Office at (305) 445-1119. Single tickets for Liberation go on sale Tuesday, November 10; subscribers may reserve seats now. Tickets begin at $50, with discounts for students, teachers, artists, military personnel, and groups of 8+.

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