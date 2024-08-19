Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Offers 'YI Love Jewish' Shows as Part of 2024-2025 season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Together with the City of Aventura, the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will offer four “YI Love Jewish” shows during its upcoming 2024-2025 season that will highlight the best of Jewish culture and history as presented through song, dance, theater and music.

Listed below, the four shows are produced by YI Love Jewish, a division of the Yiddishkayt Initiative, which is a national nonprofit cultural arts organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life, and culture, and its far-reaching impact on the world through the performing arts, publishing, education, language, and literature.

Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m.

Musicologist and singer D. Zisl Slepovitch presents a collection of rare, beautiful, and sometimes revelational, songs and instrumental pieces that he recorded from mostly elderly Jewish people and discovered in the archives in Eastern Europe with his mentor Dr. Nina Stepanskaya. Time Out New York reported, " . . . the brave sound of klezmer, played with a full heart and as loud as the clarinet can blow."

Slepovitch is a multi-instrumentalist (clarinetist, saxophonist, flutist, pianist and keyboardist, singer) who is also renowned as a conductor, composer, arranger, translator, and music and Yiddish educator. This event is presented as part of YI Love Jewish YIDFEST 2024 Series.

Tickets: https://www.aventuracenter.org/events/detail/the-wheel-songs-from-the-road-2024

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/479768014798921

Saturday October 19 at 8 p.m.

Featuring Aaron Kula and his Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra and Avi Hoffman, Yiddish Tangos fuses Yiddish melodies with tango rhythms, producing a unique and sensuous sound embracing two distinct cultures.

During World War II, Jewish composers added their voices to tango, which was the rave on both sides of the Atlantic. Featured at major festivals around the world, this event highlights Hoffman's tales of Jewish culture and live dancers to bring the passion of Yiddish and tango to all ages.

This event is presented as part of YI Love Jewish YIDFEST 2024 Series.

Tickets: https://www.aventuracenter.org/events/detail/yiddish-tangos-2024

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1023468969167949

Anne Being Frank, A New Play by Ron Elisha

Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m.

A new play by Ron Elisha and performed Off-Broadway to rave reviews, this one-woman show starring Alexis Fishman is a total reimagining of the story of Anne Frank.

The play takes place within three worlds: Anne and her family's secret annex hiding place, the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where Anne died and an imagined world where Anne survives WWII to go over the manuscript of her diary with her editor at a publishing house in Manhattan.

This play poses the question: "Had Anne known precisely what was in store for her and her family at the hands of the Nazis, would she still have written, ‘In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart?’”

This event contains adult language or content.

Tickets: https://www.aventuracenter.org/events/detail/anne-being-frank-2024

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/385189307537009

Fiddlers on the Roof: A YI Love Jewish Sing-A-Long

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 8 p.m.

A sing-a-long celebrating one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of all time, this show features live musicians with lyrics provided on screen that will invite audiences to belt out the classic Fiddler on the Roof score with standards that include "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "Sunrise, Sunset."

This interactive experience offers a new way to enjoy this timeless story of family, faith and finding one’s place in our ever-changing world.

Tickets: https://www.aventuracenter.org/events/detail/fiddlers-on-the-roof-2025

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/788320870142519

Tickets to all four shows are on sale now.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

Comments