Arts Garage Welcomes 200 Friends & Supporters To 11th Annual Gala

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, welcomed 200 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming, to the nonprofit organization's 11th annual Gala A Night at the Copacabana on February 26.

Attendees danced the night away to salsa, bolero, and Latin jazz by The Chino Nuñez Orchestra. They also enjoyed a live auction led by Neil Saffer, and a delicious three-course dinner prepared by Chez Gourmet.

"Our Board of Directors and staff are humbled by the support of our donors at this year's gala," says Waldo. "The sold out event was the party of the year and a truly wonderful experience after such a long period of isolation for so many people. Best of all, we surpassed our fundraising goals."

Of special note was the enthusiastic support for the Arts Garage summer camp, Set the Stage, a start-to-finish theatre experience for children and teenagers, underwritten by a generous matching grant from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

"We look to our donors each year to rise to the Kimmel's philanthropy challenge, because this matching grant allows us to scholarship 95% of our campers every summer. This means that every child who wants to participate in Set the Stage can do so," says Waldo. "Certainly, the value that Arts Garage brings to Delray Beach is immeasurable as we provide access to the arts for everyone in our community."

The steering committee for A Night at the Copacabana included Arts Garage Board Chair Ronnie Dunayer, Lynn Ferguson, Louise Kornfeld, Susan Paulus, and Marjorie Waldo.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.