Art and Culture Center/Hollywood's ART OF DRAG Fundraiser Set for Lips Fort Lauderdale

Drag superstars and dazzling divas will light up the stage during the Art and Culture Center/Hollywood's “The Art of Drag” fundraiser, returning for another glamorous year at Lips Fort Lauderdale, soon to be renamed Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale (1421 Oakland Park Blvd), on Thursday, November 14, at 7 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event will feature exclusive performances by local business and community leaders, Lips talented entertainers (now called the Aquanettes) and a special guest appearance by Michael Dean as Cher in support of the Center's mission to inspire and elevate the arts in South Florida.

“We value our continued partnership with Lips Fort Lauderdale as we unite the community with this guest favorite event to benefit our arts education and cultural programs,” said Jennifer Homan, executive director of Art and Culture Center/Hollywood. " ‘The Art of Drag' brings people together to celebrate the creative talents of the divas and raise much needed funds for the Center which is critical at this time due to the State of Florida Arts and Culture funding cuts."

This year's event will feature memorable performances by Art and Culture Center/Hollywood Board Members Gilda Ellison and Amanda Mitchell, as well as the much-anticipated return of crowd favorites Board Secretary John Mabry and Community Leader Michael Berry. Mabry, a seasoned performer, will mark his fifth consecutive appearance at this beloved fundraiser. Each guest diva will present a showstopping rendition of classic hits made famous by popular female icons.

The evening's highlight will be a special guest performance by Michael Dean as Cher, who has gained a solid reputation for impersonating the legendary singer/actor. Michael Dean, a leading Cher impersonator, has entertained audiences nationwide, with appearances at venues like the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Lips Fort Lauderdale/Atlanta/Chicago and Oscar's Cabaret in Palm Springs. Known for his spot-on impersonation and passion for Cher's magic, Dean's performance promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Proceeds from the “The Art of Drag” will directly benefit Art and Culture Center/Hollywood's programs, which include contemporary gallery exhibitions, live stage performances, and enriching educational initiatives for children and adults. The Center remains committed to fostering creativity, innovation, and artistic collaboration throughout the South Florida community. Sponsors to date include The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel and GPR | Goodman Public Relations.

Lips Fort Lauderdale, which was recently acquired and will soon be renamed Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale, will be the perfect backdrop for this this event with dinner and a high energy show hosted by Amanda Austin. Tickets are limited, with general admission priced at $100, which includes an entrée, dessert, and a complimentary beverage (choice of cocktail, wine, or domestic beer). For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP Booths are available for $1,000 or VIP Tables for $1,500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with tiers including Diva Sponsor for $2,500, Champagne Sponsor for $5,000, and Presenting Sponsor for $10,000.

To purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit artandculturecenter.org/events.

About Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported in part by its members, admissions, private entities, the City of Hollywood, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; the David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation; and the Josephine S. Leiser Foundation. We welcome donations from all members of the community who wish to support the Center's efforts to elevate the arts in South Florida.

About Aquaplex Key West (new owner of Lips Fort Lauderdale)

Aquaplex Key West has gained the reputation as the leading entertainment destination on the southernmost tip island with a multitude of experiences all under one roof including the Aqua Theater & Bar, Back Bar, 22& Co. Bar and the Aquabelle Fusion Food Truck. The Birdcage Cabaret Show, a Las Vegas style production hosted by internationally recognized entertainer, Christopher Peterson, is featured on select nights. The venue hosts nightly drag shows featuring a talented cast of entertainers, affectionately named the Aquanettes. The world-famous televised jumbo high-heel shoe drop on New Year's eve is launched from this 20,000-sf venue. For the latest show and event schedule and other pertinent information, please visit www.aquakeywest.com. Aquaplex Key West is located at 711 Duval Street key West, Fl. 33040.

Lips Fort Lauderdale (to be officially named Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale)

Lips Fort Lauderdale has been offering amazing drag entertainment to sold-out audiences for nearly 17 years. It will soon be renamed Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale and feature the best in drag entertainment with a variety of show concepts, an elevated bar and dining menu and an immersive and interactive entertainment experience. Lips is open Wednesday through Sunday nights with weekend brunch shows at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.

Photo credit: Micheal Anthony

Comments