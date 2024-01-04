Argentinian Cantors From US And Mexico Bring Harmony And Spiritual Connection To Boca

TheClick Here will welcome the ArgenTenors on Sunday, February 11 at 1 pm in Beifield Auditorium for an iconic musical performance combining harmony, culture and spiritual connection.

Together the four Argentinian Hazzanim (Cantors) Gaston Bogomolni from West Palm Beach; Pablo Duek from Los Angeles; Elias Rosemberg from Boston; and Ari Litvak from Mexico, will perform a medley of Jewish music from around the world blended with Latin rhythms, Opera, Cantorial melodies, Broadway tunes, humor and more. The tenors will perform songs in Hebrew, Yiddish, Aramaic and Ladino. Individual tickets range from $20-$50.

This musical journey ranging from traditional to contemporary, is part of Levis JCC Sandler Center's diverse 2023-2024 season of arts, culture and learning including author appearances, performing and visual arts programming and lectures.

“The demand for cultural arts programming centered around the diversity of world-wide Jewry remains strong throughout the season,” said Stephanie Owitz, Vice President, Arts, Culture and Learning, Levis JCC Sandler Center. “Our aim is for audiences to gain an appreciation and understanding for the many aspects of Judaism within our culture.”

Additionally, the Levis JCC Sandler Center will continue to screen Fascinating Sephardim, A Film Series, presented in partnership with The Sephardi Federation of Palm Beach County, whose mission is to preserve and promote Sephardic culture and the Ladino language, while providing educational and social activities. The series examines places in the world where wandering communities of Sephardic Jewry took root, expanding the diversity of Jewish history and heritage. Screenings are at the Levis JCC at 1 pm on Wednesdays January 24, March 27, April 17 and May 22. General admission is $10 per film.

Also presented in partnership with The Sephardi Federation of Palm Beach County on Sunday, March 3 at 2 pm is the South Florida 10th Annual International Ladino Day: Suenyos de Sefarad - Dreams of Sepharad. The event will feature Sarah Aroeste and Susana Behar as they perform together for the first time and transport guests through the heart and soul of Ladino song. Individual tickets range from $30-$40.

For tickets and to view the complete Arts, Culture and Learning brochure, visit Click Here or call 561-558-2520. All events take place at the Levis JCC Sandler Center located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.

Sephardic Jewry refers to the descendants of the Jews who lived in Spain and Portugal until their expulsion in the late 15th century. The term "Sephardic" comes from "Sepharad," a Biblical location traditionally identified as the Iberian Peninsula.

After their expulsion from Spain in 1492 and Portugal in 1497, Sephardic Jews settled in various regions across the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Southern Europe.

Sephardic Jews have their distinct cultural, religious, and linguistic heritage. They traditionally spoke Ladino, a language derived from Old Spanish, infused with Hebrew and other languages they encountered in their diaspora. Their religious practices, customs, music and cuisine differ from those of Ashkenazi Jews, who originated from Central and Eastern Europe.

The Levis JCC Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more and gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel, and social events. Learn more at Click Here or call 561-558-2520.

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.