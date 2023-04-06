Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.

Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the smash hit Disney film in exploring the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

General admission, available at $30 per adult and $15 per student; on sale now here, at a link which can also be found at our website, Click Here.

Area Stage Company is a non-profit, professional theatre company founded in 1989 on principles of artistic innovation, education and inclusion. Throughout our 34 year history, we have striven to bring extraordinary theatrical experiences to members of the Miami-Dade community, and have consequently become one of South Florida's most influential arts organizations. In addition to our acclaimed mainstage productions, ASC houses a

world-class Conservatory program, which provides professional level theatre training to hundreds of young aspiring artists each year, as well as to the Inclusion Theatre Project, which provides a similar opportunity to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Recently, ASC has been named 2022's "Best Theater Company" by the Miami New Times, our sixth time earning the title, as well as received four Carbonell and two Silver Palm awards for our recent production of Beauty And The Beast.

SHOWTIMES

May 5th - May 14th, 2023

Fridays @ 7:30PM

Saturdays @ 2PM and 7:30PM

Sundays @ 5PM

Area Stage Company

5701 Sunset Drive, Suite 286

Miami, FL 33143