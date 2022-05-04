Actors' Playhouse Raises $160,000 At The 31st Annual Reach For The Stars Gala Auction

On Saturday, April 30, notable guests, community members and theatre supporters gathered at the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables for the Actors' Playhouse 31st Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction presented by Lexus of Kendall.

Hosted by Founding Board Chairman Dr. Lawrence E. Stein and Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein, a full house attended one of the most anticipated events on the South Florida calendar that featured an auditorium full of live and silent auction items up for bid. The evening also celebrated The Tastes of Coral Gables with gourmet dining provided by 28 of the city's finest restaurants, with an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A.

Funk Pedal, featuring Von Henry on vocals, Don Slesnick III on guitar and Michael Curtis on bass rocked the house as guests enjoyed an evening of spirited bidding.

The popular auction is the major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse. This year's funds of $160,000 will be dedicated to general operations to continue the company's mission to enrich South Florida's cultural vitality with the highest caliber classic and contemporary live theatre productions for adults and children.

Headlining this year's auction was a one-year lease for a 2022 Lexus RX 350 provided by Lexus of Kendall. Additionally, live and silent auction items included a luxury cruise courtesy of Azamara, worldwide luxury travel and hotel packages, and many more of life's indulgences including fine jewelry, dinners at popular South Florida restaurants, amazing staycations, golf packages, art, home décor, sports collectors' items, beauty treatments, custom curated experiences, and more - all of which were contributed on behalf of the theatre.

Participating restaurants included ABC Bartending School, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Bacardi U.S.A., Bachour, Benihana, The Café at Books & Books, Bulla Gastrobar, Catering By Les, Catering by Lovables, Clutch Burger, CrêpeMaker, Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar, Edda's Cake Designs, Forte by Chef Adrianne, La Jamoteca, Morton's The Steakhouse, Pascal's On Ponce, Pincho Burgers & Kebabs, Salumeria 104, Sanguich De Miami, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, The Gramercy Miami, Tropical Chinese Restaurant, TUR Kitchen, Vinya Table, Well Fed and Zucca.

With the close of a successful 31st Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, Actors' Playhouse is already planning next year's Gala Auction which will celebrate the company's milestone 35th anniversary season. For additional information on how to get involved contact Barbara Stein at (305) 444-9293 or email bstein@actorsplayhouse.org.