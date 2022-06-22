Actors' Playhouse Announces Cast And Creative Team For HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

Actors' Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for Hank Williams: Lost Highway, the musical biography of the legendary singer-songwriter written by Randal Myer and Mark Harelik. The production will run for a limited engagement from July 13 - 31, 2022 at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

The play follows Williams' rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at twenty-nine. Along the way, we are treated to indelible songs like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It on Over" and "Hey, Good Lookin'," which are given fresh and profound resonance set in the context of Williams' life.

"We put together all-star actor/singer/musicians who are veterans of the show with an A-list group of South Florida theater professionals to deliver this top-notch regional production," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco.

Directed Arisco, Hank Williams: Lost Highway will star Stephen G. Anthony (also serving as Musical Director) as Hoss, Andy Christopher as Hank Williams, Lindsey Corey as Audrey Williams, Elizabeth Dimon as Mama Lilly, H. Drew Perkins as Leon (Loudmouth), Chaz Rose as Tee-Tot, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Jimmy (Burrhead), Barry Tarallo as Fred "Pap" Rose, Sofia Porcel as the Waitress and Russ Weaver as Shag.

The creative team for Hank Williams: Lost Highway includes Scenic and Set Dressings Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Alex Bonilla, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Production Stage Management by Amy London, and Assistant Stage Management by Michael Ferreiro.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Zeta 92.3 and WPBT2.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $85. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place July 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on July 31. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Join in on the conversation by following Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre and Twitter @apmiracle. #HankWilliamsMIA