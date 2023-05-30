Actors' Playhouse Announces CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, LEGALLY BLONDE, And More For 2023-24 Mainstage Season

The season also includes productions of Proof, A Rock Sails By, Hundred Days, Sweet Goats and Blueberry Senoritas, and Defending the Cavewoman.
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for its 2023 - 2024 Mainstage Season.
The complete line-up will include a new Cuban-American play by hometown heroes Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia entitled Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas (November 8 - December 3, 2023), the fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical (January 31 - February 25, 2024), the riveting, moving and awe-inspiring musical Caroline, or Change (March 27 - April 14, 2024), the second production ever of the thought-provoking interstellar play A Rock Sails By (May 15 - June 9, 2024) and a folk-rock musical memoire based on a true story Hundred Days (July 17 - August 11, 2024).
"Actors' Playhouse is proud to present one of the most eclectic and diverse seasons in our 35-year history," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "From two plays receiving only their second production ever to two large-scale Broadway musicals - one a fun frothy frolic and the other one of the most significant works in the last 20 years - to an exhilarating concert/play that will rock the house. We hope these productions will reenforce Actors' Playhouse as the cultural destination for theatergoers in 2023-2024."
Subscriptions for the Actors' Playhouse 2023 - 2024 Mainstage Season are on sale now, with packages starting as low as $225. Subscribers have access to a slew of benefits ranging from the best seats at the best prices to invites for special events and discounts to the area's finest restaurants. For more information on subscriber benefits visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.
By Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia
November 8 - December 3, 2023
From Miami to Maine, and back to Miami, Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas is about a Cuban American baker named Beatriz in Maine as she tries to determine whether she should stay with the community she's developed or reunite with her estranged mother in Miami. Along the way Beatriz explores what it means to belong as she cooks up the recipes of her childhood with the raw ingredients of her new hometown.
Book by Heather Hach
Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture
January 31 - February 25, 2024
A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Harvard's beloved blonde Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Tony Kushner
March 27 - April 14, 2024
Set in one of the most pivotal times in America's history, the Tony-nominated Caroline, or Change is riveting, moving and awe-inspiring. Featuring a virtuosic score by Jeanine Tesori (Shrek The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie), it blends blues, gospel, and traditional Jewish melodies, creating a breathtaking medium for Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner's (Angels in America) provocative and personal story. Caroline, or Change, produces a valuable theatrical experience that continues to thrill audiences the world over. It is a story that must be shared, will open minds, and change theatergoers for the better.
By Sean Grennan
May 15 - June 9, 2024
Sean Grennan brings audiences another stellar play filled with humor and heart. Dr. Lynn Cummings, an astrophysicist, tries to bring science and faith into balance while grappling with personal questions, reconnecting with her daughter, and mourning the loss of her husband. When an unidentified object is discovered heading toward Earth, a less-than-reputable online magazine misquotes her, casting doubt on her credibility. Dr. Cummings hopes to witness nothing remarkable and thus save her reputation, but there is no telling what she will discover beyond the stars.
Book by Sarah Gancher
July 17 - August 11, 2024
Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating, and heartrending musical based on a true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-punk music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question in this 2018 Lucille Lortel & Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Musical: how do we make the most of the time that we have?
*All shows, dates and rates are subject to change.
